Higher education is still worth it





Higher education is often viewed only as attending a university and obtaining a degree, such as a bachelor’s, master’s or Ph.D. However, higher education simply refers to any learning pursued beyond high school. Universities, community colleges, trade schools and other institutions that focus on a mastery of a particular field should be viewed as higher education by everyone.

It’s quite damaging when people believe that there are such limited options when it comes to what higher education they can and should pursue. I feel fortunate that, in high school, we were exposed to many opportunities to pursue an interest beyond that of a four-year university. Even though I personally saw myself attending university, I appreciate knowing there are many other paths to explore.

When shifting our focus to universities and community colleges, many people are starting to believe that these degrees are no longer worth it due to the cost of attendance continuing to rise, leaving the average person graduating with debt. Although it’s difficult to see the good when you take on loans, there are benefits that people often lose sight of.

The average debt from attending a university is roughly around $39,000, but this could be more or less depending on your state, type of school and other factors. Obtaining a degree from a university still puts you at a higher advantage than someone who has only obtained a high school diploma. According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, the usual median weekly earnings for someone with a bachelor’s degree are roughly $1,500, while the average for a high school graduate is just $930.

Another aspect that has people wavering on pursuing university is the job market being too competitive. The average unemployment rate among bachelor’s degree holders is 2.5%; however, multiple factors also contribute to unemployment among university graduates, including what type of degree was obtained, what specific jobs graduates applied to and other economic influences.

Community colleges benefit individuals who choose not to attend a four-year university immediately after high school, those pursuing an associate degree (which is, on average, a two-year program) and those planning to transfer to a four-year university. Community colleges are significantly less expensive than universities, with the average cost being $1,945 per semester. California transfer programs pave an easier path to attending university, allowing individuals to earn an associate’s degree for transfer, admission guarantees and other factors.

Attending trade school is another successful pathway in higher education that offers specialized skills in fields such as construction, mechanics, healthcare, technology and information systems. The trade industry is growing, and there’s a shortage of trade workers, so earning a certification in any of these fields will be highly beneficial. If you have any financial anxieties, there are some trade schools that may even qualify for financial aid, such as the Universal Technical Institutes, which have many campuses across the U.S.

With all of these options available after high school, there are endless opportunities to advance in a particular skill or subject. Continuing to learn offers countless benefits, including the potential for higher income with a degree, which can lead to improved living situations, better access to healthcare and expanded opportunities. Simply becoming skilled at something will make you more valuable in that field.

For the people who want to continue learning, give yourself a chance and explore the endless opportunities to learn new skills, meet new people and learn more about yourself. Always maintain a mindset of wanting to expand your knowledge, and you’ll surpass any obstacle that comes your way.