Higher education is still worth it

Continuing your education beyond high school opens the door to more opportunities than you’ve ever imagined
by Lesley Garcia, Senior Staff ReporterOctober 17, 2025
Kevin Racz
Graphic shows weighing a degree and student debt.

Higher education is often viewed only as attending a university and obtaining a degree, such as a bachelor’s, master’s or Ph.D. However, higher education simply refers to any learning pursued beyond high school. Universities, community colleges, trade schools and other institutions that focus on a mastery of a particular field should be viewed as higher education by everyone.  

It’s quite damaging when people believe that there are such limited options when it comes to what higher education they can and should pursue. I feel fortunate that, in high school, we were exposed to many opportunities to pursue an interest beyond that of a four-year university. Even though I personally saw myself attending university, I appreciate knowing there are many other paths to explore.

When shifting our focus to universities and community colleges, many people are starting to believe that these degrees are no longer worth it due to the cost of attendance continuing to rise, leaving the average person graduating with debt. Although it’s difficult to see the good when you take on loans, there are benefits that people often lose sight of. 

The average debt from attending a university is roughly around $39,000, but this could be more or less depending on your state, type of school and other factors. Obtaining a degree from a university still puts you at a higher advantage than someone who has only obtained a high school diploma. According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, the usual median weekly earnings for someone with a bachelor’s degree are roughly $1,500, while the average for a high school graduate is just $930. 

Another aspect that has people wavering on pursuing university is the job market being too competitive. The average unemployment rate among bachelor’s degree holders is 2.5%; however, multiple factors also contribute to unemployment among university graduates, including what type of degree was obtained, what specific jobs graduates applied to and other economic influences. 

Community colleges benefit individuals who choose not to attend a four-year university immediately after high school, those pursuing an associate degree (which is, on average, a two-year program) and those planning to transfer to a four-year university. Community colleges are significantly less expensive than universities, with the average cost being $1,945 per semester. California transfer programs pave an easier path to attending university, allowing individuals to earn an associate’s degree for transfer, admission guarantees and other factors

Attending trade school is another successful pathway in higher education that offers specialized skills in fields such as construction, mechanics, healthcare, technology and information systems. The trade industry is growing, and there’s a shortage of trade workers, so earning a certification in any of these fields will be highly beneficial. If you have any financial anxieties, there are some trade schools that may even qualify for financial aid, such as the Universal Technical Institutes, which have many campuses across the U.S. 

With all of these options available after high school, there are endless opportunities to advance in a particular skill or subject. Continuing to learn offers countless benefits, including the potential for higher income with a degree, which can lead to improved living situations, better access to healthcare and expanded opportunities. Simply becoming skilled at something will make you more valuable in that field. 

For the people who want to continue learning, give yourself a chance and explore the endless opportunities to learn new skills, meet new people and learn more about yourself. Always maintain a mindset of wanting to expand your knowledge, and you’ll surpass any obstacle that comes your way. 

About the Contributors
Lesley Garcia, Staff Reporter
Lesley Garcia is in her third year at San Diego State University double majoring in Journalism with an emphasis in Advertising and Critical Film Studies. She’s currently an active member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and Society of Professional Journalists SDSU chapter. She’s originally from LA County and loves being out here in San Diego. She always enjoyed writing but never truly embraced it until coming to SDSU. She was a recent recipient of the San Diego SPJ Merit Scholarship for 2025. Unsure of what her future holds she hopes to continue telling stories through writing, the use of multimedia or even make a documentary.
Kevin Racz, Graphic Designer
Kevin Racz is a Graphic Design Major born and raised in San Diego. After transferring to SDSU from Grossmont Community College, he joined The Daily Aztec’s graphics team in 2024 eager to collaborate with fellow creatives. His works have covered a varied range of topics including pop culture, national politics, and campus life. He is thrilled to contribute his skills to The Daily Aztec and the SDSU student body community as a whole. In the future, he hopes to continue applying his art and design expertise towards other community-oriented efforts. When he’s not drafting new graphics for the paper, he might be found hiking the rolling hills of Mission Trails.