How Fresno State and SDSU fans keep a century-old rivalry burning with pride





Growing up 20 minutes away from Valley Children’s Stadium, Fresno State alumni raised me to be a proud Fresno State fan, but I broke my dad’s heart when I chose to become an Aztec this May.

The rivalry between the Bulldogs and Aztecs is rich in history, dating back to their first match in 1923. In each matchup, the schools compete in the “Battle for the Old Oil Can”, a trophy created in 2011 by both Fresno State and SDSU alumni.

The “Old Oil Can” goes beyond a physical trophy and into the long history rooted in both universities. Created to represent the distance between the universities, the oil can from Fresno was found on San Diego State University grounds during a construction project and deemed the perfect representation of the long road trip needed to visit both universities.

The rivalry between the two schools has been ongoing for years, but do their fan bases truly despise each other? To gain a deeper understanding of the passion and tension behind this long-standing rivalry, I decided to hear directly from the fans themselves. I set out to interview both Bulldog and Aztec supporters to see how deep the rivalry truly runs.

Does the tough love between these two schools stem from respect, resentment, or a mix of both?

Should we consider the Bulldogs our true rivals? Bulldog fans have differing opinions on whether SDSU is truly their rivals or if fellow Mountain West contenders fill that spot.

From the Jim Sweeney era to the current Matt Entz era, alumnus and fan Marc Johnson has been a Bulldog since 1975.

“There is a rivalry between the two teams, but it’s hard to say they are rivals,” Johnson said.

“San Jose State is another team we have a history with, but there’s also that Smurf group we always see.”

That smurf group in question is Boise State University, where the Bulldogs and Aztecs constantly compete with the Broncos for the top spot in the Mountain West.

The 5-1 Aztecs traveled to the “Team up North” fresh from a bye week in hopes of improving to 6-1 for bowl eligibility, and as a Fresno native, it was only right that I attend the game to support the Aztecs.

The Aztecs poured their blood and sweat into this fierce matchup, providing Fresno State with its first shutout at home since 1980. In a 23-0 victory, the Aztecs kept the Old Oil Can in San Diego and proved their spot in the Mountain West.

SDSU alumnus Frank Arebelo made the trip to the Central Valley with fellow alumni.

“We have an offense that looks dangerous, they are doing exceptionally this year and it’s great to see the Sean Lewis project pan out”. Considering the 3-9 record the Aztecs had in the 2024 season, a 6-1 record and bowl eligibility have created a new era for SDSU.

The Aztecs fed off the energy of the fans; it was clear that the noise at Valley Children’s Stadium was no match for the defense as they completed their shutout.

For family and friends of 2025 Bronki Nagurski Trophy Watch List player and Preseason Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, Trey White, traveling to the Central Valley was a must. I had the pleasure of speaking with White’s mother, Dana White, an SDSU alumna.

“My son tells me how the oil can has been in their locker room since they played three years ago,” she said.“So he sees it every day and it has been motivation for them to get ready for this game, and we saw pictures of them kissing the oil can and getting ready to keep it home today.”

This victory not only added another memorable chapter to the century-old rivalry but also highlighted how far both programs have come since their early matchups. The emotion behind the win, for fans from both sides, underscores why this rivalry continues to matter beyond the scoreboard.

For parents of San Diego State safety Jelani McLaughlin, it’s clear the history of these teams goes beyond the stats.

“This is a long-time rivalry; it’s pretty exciting to watch our son live his dream on a team with so much history,” said Jelani’s father, Stephen McLaughlin.

As a San Diego State student, it’s evident that the schools share similarities that few people would notice. While the competition remains fierce, the shared pride, community values and relentless drive for excellence bind the Bulldogs and Aztecs more than they divide them. In the Mountain West, these schools are cutthroat and constantly competing for the top spot in the division, alongside UNLV.

Both universities may despise each other, but their similarities shine in their community aspects. In the heart of the valley, the Bulldogs rely on community outreach for support. Similarly, the Aztecs are making a lasting impact on San Diego’s community through their service and actions.

SDSU alumnus Ryan Cross believes that with this dominant win over the Bulldogs, SDSU is in its own league.

“It doesn’t look like a rivalry today; it’s more of a technicality,” Cross said. “We don’t have any hate for them, but it is definitely a technical rival.”

As someone who grew up surrounded by Bulldog pride but now cheers for the Aztecs, I’ve come to see that this rivalry isn’t built on hate, but on mutual respect and tradition. Whether the Old Oil Can stays in San Diego or returns to Fresno, the bond between these two programs is, at its core, tough love.