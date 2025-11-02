SDSU hockey defeats UC San Diego 6-1 in cross-town exhibition





San Diego State hockey (1-7-1-0) defeated UC San Diego (2-6-0-0) by a score of 6-1 to win their first game of the season in the annual cross-town exhibition game.

“It’s not just having a win, it’s a win with a certain lineup,” assistant coach Jason Galea said. “Having a win with certain people who are getting the chance to show what they’ve got, so it’s a victory in multiple ways.”

Due to the exhibition game and a chance to rest players, junior goalie Nick Heinzle made his first start of the season for the Aztecs. At the same time, freshman forwards Timmy Meer and Gavin Tuomi made their American Collegiate Hockey Association debuts.

The Aztecs took control early, jumping to a 2-0 lead with goals from senior defensemen Logan Okanski and Ryan Elleraas, the captain of the team. Meer was credited with an assist on Elleraas’s goal for his first-ever ACHA point.

“It’s amazing,” Galea said. “Whenever you see players that have the opportunity to step up and make a contribution, especially after they’ve been waiting… It’s an exciting thing, you really, really want to reward the guys who work hard for it.”

The Scarlet and Black had plenty of chances to build a larger advantage, but they went into the first intermission with a steady 2-0 lead.

As in the first period, SDSU was the better team to start the second, scoring two goals in 2 minutes, 30 seconds. Junior forward Drew Gunderson scored on a breakaway, and Okanski scored his second goal of the game through traffic.

With 1:39 left in the period, junior forward Kolby Hennessey scored from the right faceoff dot to extend the lead for SDSU to 5-0, which they took into the second intermission.

Following 40 minutes of play, the Aztecs held a five-goal lead and a 46-15 shot advantage. They were credited with 31 shots in the second, which is the most they have ever had in a period.

The Scarlet and Black went on their first power play of the game two minutes into the third period, and junior forward Brayden Mayer scored from the slot to give SDSU a 6-0 lead.

Heinzle’s shutout bid ended with four minutes remaining in the third period as Logan DeFritas scored on a rebound to cut the lead to 6-1, which was the final score.

With their first win of the season, SDSU improves to 1-7-1-0, while UCSD drops to 2-6-0-0.

The Aztecs play No. 11 Grand Canyon University next on the road on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.

“So for us to have a chance playing against a nationally ranked team, we need everybody at everything,” Galea said. “We need them to do a little bit more, just a matter of where they’re willing to do it.”