SDSU men’s soccer loses chance at back-to-back WAC title





The San Diego State men’s soccer team (7-8-2, 3-2-2 Western Athletic Conference) closed out its regular season Saturday night at the SDSU Sports Deck with a 2-1 loss to California Baptist (9-3-3, 4-2-1 WAC).

“All credit to Cal Baptist, fantastic team and worthy champion,” head coach Ryan Hopkins said. “They never gave up and made it really hard on us all night.”

The game was crucial for the Aztecs, who needed a win or a tie against CBU to clinch the WAC regular-season title, but a late goal in the 89-minute mark ended those hopes.

“We were expecting a win, to win the regular conference championship again,” senior forward Rommee Jaridly said. “It’s frustrating, but it’s not the end of the road. We still have the playoffs, the conference tournament. So that’s really all that matters.”

In the first half, CBU generated a lot of action with two early shots, but SDSU redshirt freshman goalkeeper Trevor Wilson made key saves to keep the game scoreless.

The Aztecs were the first on the board when senior forward Terence Okoeguale shot the ball straight at CBU junior goalkeeper Hugo Do Rego, who caught the ball but somehow slipped off his hands and went into the net. The goal was scored in the 29-minute mark with the assist from sophomore forward Juan Zepeda.

By the end of the first half, the Aztecs attempted seven shots, including two shots on goal, while the Lancers committed three, with one shot on goal. SDSU held 53% of possession, compared to 47% for CBU.

Although the Aztecs controlled the first half, the second half belonged to CBU.

CBU sophomore midfielder Tizian Marth scored the first goal for the Lancers at the 47-minute mark. The goal gave an assist to junior winger Felix Ezekwuka and sophomore defender William Lawson.

After the tying goal, both teams were going back and forth trying to score another goal. The Aztecs needed to keep the Lancers in check, knowing another goal could cost them the regular-season title.

That reality became true. At the 89-minute mark, Lawson scored the second goal for the Lancers with the assist from freshman defender Alexander Cruz.

“I thought they were a much better team in the second half and probably deserve to win the game,” Hopkins said.

In desperation, the Aztecs only had one minute to make something happen, but unfortunately, it didn’t go in their favor.

By the end of the match, the Aztecs attempted 14 shots, while the Lancers had 12. The match was physical, and many fouls were called, including 8 yellow cards —3 for the Lancers and 5 for the Aztecs.

Although the Aztecs lost, they celebrated their 13 seniors as they left the program and played their final game together at the SDSU Sports Deck. Each senior was presented with a framed jersey memento and walked onto the field with family and friends.

“It means everything, I just can’t thank [them enough], everything they’ve done for me these last four or five years,” Jaridly said. “So I’m just super blessed and thankful for everything.

The season is not quite done for the Aztecs, as they secured a spot in the WAC Tournament. The Aztecs will play in the first round of the tournament on Sunday, Nov. 9, at California Baptist, which is hosting. SDSU will play the No. 4 or No. 5 seed, which could be San José State or Utah Valley.