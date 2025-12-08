SDSU’s goalie trio finds strength in support, not spotlight





In ice hockey, the goaltender is often the last line of defense and the heart of the team. For San Diego State, that role couldn’t be more vital.

“I think the relationship between the three of us is probably the best goalie partners I’ve ever had throughout my career,” junior Nick Heinzle said.

For Heinzle, that bond is what sets this group apart. Together with juniors Brody Hsiao and Liam Dee, he’s part of a goaltending unit that prides itself on support and teamwork as much as competition.

“It’s great to have a friendly competition,” Dee said. “We all want the best for each other, but at the same time, we all push each other, which is great to have.”

That sense of mutual support runs especially deep for Dee. He feels that being part of a trio with more experienced goalies has made the transition easier both on and off the ice.

“It’s huge having a group like this,” he said. “Nick and Brody are two years older than me, so I look up to them a lot. They’ve got more experience, and they’ve always been there with advice whenever I need it. There’s a lot of respect between us, and as goalies, we really understand each other’s struggles. Through the highs and lows, we stick together. I couldn’t ask for a better group.”

Wins have been hard to come by for SDSU, who play in one of the toughest divisions in the American Collegiate Hockey Association. Staying in the right mindset takes dedication and grit, something the trio has learned to manage throughout their time on the team.

“I think the biggest thing I’ve learned is handling ups and downs,” Hsiao said. “As a goalie, there’s not one season where it’s just a smooth, close ride all the way to the end. There’s so many ups and downs, as a team and personally for me as well. So just being able to manage all the ups and downs that you go through is going to set you up for the long run.”

Unlike most programs, SDSU doesn’t rely on a single starter in the goalie position. Instead, the team uses a rotation that gives all three goalies playing time, a system that has strengthened their relationship through both competition and support.

“We’re battling each other for a spot, but we’re also supporting each other at the same time,” Hsiao said. “Not many positions in this role include that kind of relationship and at the end of the day, it’s friendly competition. Our real competition is other teams and other programs, so we’re just working every single day and becoming the best player and goalie.”

In a role defined by pressure, the support system around them has become just as important as the saves they make.

“We got great coaching staff, teammates and fan base here,” Dee said. “So speaking for my teammates, we’re all just super grateful to have everything that we have and we don’t take a second of them for granted.”