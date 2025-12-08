San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

SDSU’s goalie trio finds strength in support, not spotlight

Junior goalies Nick Heinzle, Brody Hsiao and Liam Dee lean on one another through pressure, competition and the grind of Division I hockey
by Tyler Sonderholzer, Senior Staff Reporter December 8, 2025
Jamie Sanchez
San Diego State junior goalie Brody Hsiao practices before going up against the UNLV Rebels in a 11-0 loss on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2025, at the Kroc Center Ice.

In ice hockey, the goaltender is often the last line of defense and the heart of the team. For San Diego State, that role couldn’t be more vital.

“I think the relationship between the three of us is probably the best goalie partners I’ve ever had throughout my career,” junior Nick Heinzle said.

For Heinzle, that bond is what sets this group apart. Together with juniors Brody Hsiao and Liam Dee, he’s part of a goaltending unit that prides itself on support and teamwork as much as competition.

“It’s great to have a friendly competition,” Dee said. “We all want the best for each other, but at the same time, we all push each other, which is great to have.”

That sense of mutual support runs especially deep for Dee. He feels that being part of a trio with more experienced goalies has made the transition easier both on and off the ice.

“It’s huge having a group like this,” he said. “Nick and Brody are two years older than me, so I look up to them a lot. They’ve got more experience, and they’ve always been there with advice whenever I need it. There’s a lot of respect between us, and as goalies, we really understand each other’s struggles. Through the highs and lows, we stick together. I couldn’t ask for a better group.”

San Diego State junior goalie Liam Dee stares down at the puck as UNLV Rebels hold possession in a 11-0 loss on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2025, at the Kroc Center Ice. (Jamie Sanchez)

Wins have been hard to come by for SDSU, who play in one of the toughest divisions in the American Collegiate Hockey Association. Staying in the right mindset takes dedication and grit, something the trio has learned to manage throughout their time on the team.

“I think the biggest thing I’ve learned is handling ups and downs,” Hsiao said. “As a goalie, there’s not one season where it’s just a smooth, close ride all the way to the end. There’s so many ups and downs, as a team and personally for me as well. So just being able to manage all the ups and downs that you go through is going to set you up for the long run.”

Unlike most programs, SDSU doesn’t rely on a single starter in the goalie position. Instead, the team uses a rotation that gives all three goalies playing time, a system that has strengthened their relationship through both competition and support.

“We’re battling each other for a spot, but we’re also supporting each other at the same time,” Hsiao said. “Not many positions in this role include that kind of relationship and at the end of the day, it’s friendly competition. Our real competition is other teams and other programs, so we’re just working every single day and becoming the best player and goalie.”

In a role defined by pressure, the support system around them has become just as important as the saves they make.

“We got great coaching staff, teammates and fan base here,” Dee said. “So speaking for my teammates, we’re all just super grateful to have everything that we have and we don’t take a second of them for granted.”

About the Contributors
Tyler Sonderholzer, Senior Staff Reporter
Tyler Sonderholzer is a third-year journalism student from Fountain Valley, California. He hopes to pursue a career in sports writing by covering a team or a sport as a whole. Tyler mainly covers baseball and ice hockey, but has experience with football and soccer, as well. Outside of journalism, Tyler enjoys watching sports, playing video games, listening to music, and reading.
Jamie Sanchez, ’24-25 Photo Editor

Jamie Sanchez (he/him) is a third-year journalism student from Santa Barbara, California, where he actively contributed and was photo and sports editor to his high school newspaper. He was also a photo contributor to the local online news publication Noozhawk. He joined The Daily Aztec in 2023 as a photographer and has a niche in sports photography while also photographing news events and concerts. Outside of the Daily Aztec, Sanchez still enjoys freelance photojournalism and hopes to make a career out of it. He also enjoys watching sports and rooting for his favorite basketball and baseball teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers.