DA Preplay – Women’s Basketball Preview

Daily Aztec Sports talks women’s basketball with guest host Tony Zarate, and retries the “Fair or Foul” segment with Zach’s ‘outrageous sports claims’ including an NCAA prediction and disappointment over Rashaad Penny’s Heisman snub. For the new CandidCam segment (Holiday Edition), see minute 4:19.

Producer: Mary York

Hosts: Mary York, Zach Engberg

Guest: Tony Zarate

Reporter: Cami Buckman

Game footage: Nicholas Baltz, Zach Engberg, Mary York

Photography: Kelly Smiley

Instagram/Twitter/Facebook: @daztecsports