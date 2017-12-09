DA Preplay – Women’s Basketball Preview
December 9, 2017
Daily Aztec Sports talks women’s basketball with guest host Tony Zarate, and retries the “Fair or Foul” segment with Zach’s ‘outrageous sports claims’ including an NCAA prediction and disappointment over Rashaad Penny’s Heisman snub. For the new CandidCam segment (Holiday Edition), see minute 4:19.
Producer: Mary York
Hosts: Mary York, Zach Engberg
Guest: Tony Zarate
Reporter: Cami Buckman
Game footage: Nicholas Baltz, Zach Engberg, Mary York
Photography: Kelly Smiley
Instagram/Twitter/Facebook: @daztecsports
