SDSU places fraternity on interim suspension
October 19, 2018
San Diego State placed one of the campus fraternities on interim suspension as of Oct. 19, according to a statement issued by the university late Friday night.
According to the statement, which was issued around 9:30 p.m., SDSU is investigating an incident in which an individual required medical assistance after being at a fraternity house near campus.
The fraternity was not named in the statement, and university officials wouldn’t disclose the name when reached by email.
Officials also wouldn’t say when the incident occurred.
“The health and wellbeing of all members of the campus community is of utmost importance to San Diego State University,” the release said.
The university has reached out to the person involved and their family to offer support and resources, the statement said.
The announcement comes just weeks after SDSU’s Interfraternity Council voted on Oct. 4 to end a “social moratorium,” essentially a ban on parties, that had been in place since the spring. The Council voted at the same meeting to impose a prohibition on hard liquor at fraternity-sponsored events.
Editor in Chief Will Fritz contributed to reporting for this story.
