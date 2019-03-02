University announces $250 million contract for new stadium

A rendering of SDSU's proposal for a new stadium in Mission Valley. The university on Thursday announced it had awarded a $250 million contract to Clark Construction for building a new stadium at the SDCCU Stadium site, which a November referendum authorized the city to sell to SDSU.

San Diego State selected Clark Construction to design and build a 35,000 seat stadium as part of its Mission Valley expansion, according to a Feb. 28 announcement. The decision comes as the city of San Diego and SDSU prepare to enter into unprecedented negotiations regarding the sale of the SDCCU Stadium site.

The $250 million contract covers stadium construction costs. In addition to holding home games for SDSU football, the university said it envisions hosting professional and collegiate soccer matches, NCAA championship games and concerts, according to the announcement.

“The Clark team is proud and excited to partner with San Diego State University for the design and construction of the new multi-use stadium,” Senior Vice President and Regional Executive Officer for Clark Construction Group Carlos Gonzalez said. “We recognize the opportunity this project creates for SDSU’s Mission Valley campus and for the greater San Diego community.”

SDSU recently partnered with Clark Construction to construct the Engineering and Interdisciplinary Sciences Complex and the new residential dormitory Uaxaca Hall. Clark Construction also oversaw the design and construction of Petco Park and the renovation of the Rose Bowl.

“Clark Construction has significant expertise building large, multi-use stadiums and is a great fit to build San Diego State University’s new multi-use stadium and the future home of Aztec Football,” SDSU Director of Athletics J.D. Wicker said.

Both Clark Construction and SDSU will coordinate on the selection of an architect for the project. The university is also in the process of developing an Environmental Impact Report draft for its complete development of the Mission Valley site. SDSU officials said they anticipate a draft will be available for public review in the summer.

The university plans to begin construction in early 2020 with the goal of completing the stadium in time for the start of the 2022 NCAA football season. In the meantime, Clark Construction will begin its planning and design efforts as the university negotiates to purchase 132 acres of city-owned land where SDCCU Stadium currently sits.

On Friday, Mayor Kevin Faulconer and SDSU President Adela de la Torre announced progress had been made in the negotiations between the city and university in a separate announcement.

“Before us is a golden opportunity to turn the city’s most underutilized piece of real estate into something special that will benefit the entire San Diego region,” Faulconer said in the announcement. “We will negotiate an agreement with SDSU that respects taxpayers, fulfills the will of the voters and allows for the university’s future growth.”

De la Torre said she was optimistic on both the process and the project’s “long-term benefits” for the university and the San Diego region.

“I am proud of the team we have assembled to represent the university in these important negotiations,” de la Torre said. “I am confident they will ensure this process proceeds in a way that is fair and equitable to both the university and San Diego residents.”

SDSU Mission Valley won support from 55 percent of voters in November against the opposing SoccerCity initiative, paving the way for the university to purchase the stadium and adjacent land. The university’s vision for campus expansion includes plans for a research and innovation district, a river park and housing.