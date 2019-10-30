A career in entertainment is possible

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Over the years, the entertainment industry has been trashed in the press yet romanticized in countless movies and television shows.

Despite the mixed connotations surrounding the industry, it still remains the ideal place for many who dream of having a career directly involved with music, film, television or all three of those fields combined.

With all the hype and buzz consistently associated with the industry, one would think media and entertainment jobs are as glamorous as society makes them out to be.

Through my experience of physically being on a set and having conversations with a number of individuals who have successful careers in the entertainment industry, I can testify that this is true. However, as with any profession, there is a lot of work involved in securing a job in entertainment. A college education may not be necessary to excel in this capacity, but learning from an expert in the field should go without saying.

For one to want a career in entertainment isn’t far-fetched. Some may say it is unrealistic or that it is only for a certain group of people, but that is far from the truth.

The entertainment industry is diverse in interests, careers, age, gender and demographics. Jobs are always available, whether it be in Los Angeles, New York or Atlanta, which is a newly popular city for entertainment.

While seeking a career in entertainment, many people who aspire to work in the industry may have unrealistic expectations. They must, however, substitute their thoughts with the desire to get their foot in the door by applying to entertainment-related, entry-level jobs and working their way up to the position they want.

People must take advantage of opportunities that will propel them into places that allow them to learn more about the essential art of entertainment. They must gain the skills needed to thrive in various capacities within the industry as well as connect with people who can mentor them and help them prepare for the field.

For college students who may be interested in entertainment and may want to pursue a career in the industry honing in on your craft is important so you can discover specifically what you may want to achieve with your career.

Here at San Diego State, we have one of the most prolific film programs on the west coast. Women like Darla K. Anderson, who produced the 2017 Disney Pixar film, “Coco,” and Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucas Films, who produced legendary films like “E.T.”, “Jurassic Park” and “Star Wars,” are all prominent alumni of our School of Theater.

Faculty members who teach and are affiliated with the School of Theater include filmmakers, directors, producers, screenwriters and individuals with strong connections in the entertainment industry. They want to set ambitious students up for success by connecting them with professionals in the field.

Last semester, I took an introductory course in the film department at SDSU. The course was one of many factors that ignited my passion for cinematography as well as working artistically behind the scenes. That being said, I am currently working towards changing my major from journalism to television, film and new media as I intend on becoming a screenwriter, director, and producer in the future. I am confident that by the time I graduate, I will have gained enough knowledge from both the School of Theater and the opportunities that it provides me to invest in myself to become a qualified individual to apply for work in the industry.

By reading books about the specific branch of entertainment you want to pursue, listening to podcasts, watching interviews with professionals and even looking at the works by these professionals – you are investing in yourself and making yourself a better candidate for a job in entertainment.

Networking is also essential to have a job in media or entertainment. Talking with other people who have careers in entertainment is important for expanding your knowledge and building connections. The way this logic goes is that from your experiences and from the insights of other people you work alongside who have established careers in entertainment, you too can pursue a career in your dream job.

All in all, you have to position yourself to succeed in the entertainment industry just as you do with excelling in any other career. If you think otherwise, you have to change your mindset and set goals with the intention of reaching them.

Having a stable career in entertainment is realistic. Period.

Trinity Bland is a sophomore studying journalism. Follow her on Twitter @trinityaliciaa.