Scenic and underrated Valentine’s Day date spots for San Diego couples

Mt. Helix offers an elevated view of San Diego like no other, making it one of the best spots to watch sunsets.

When one thinks of romantic regions, San Diego may not be the first to come to mind. Contrary to popular belief, San Diego county has many unique date spots for you and your special someone, no matter what your interests are!

I have gathered together a list of some of the best local date spots that are sure to please you and your lover this Valentine’s Day.

For those who enjoy staying up all night with a double shot of espresso and discussing poetry with their loved one, I recommend Gelato Vero Caffè. Located on the iconic India Street in downtown San Diego, this cafe has been a San Diego staple since 1984. Key characteristics of Gelato Vero include their late night hours, as well as a large upstairs seating area where you can overlook the San Diego skyline while sipping a cappuccino. If caffeine makes you jittery, then try one of Gelato Vero’s gelato cups made in-house. Just be ready to shell out money to get separate cups for you and your date, because this gelato is impossible to share!

Early birds, do not feel disheartened — I have a date spot that is perfect for you. Located only

six miles away from campus in the Casa de Oro neighborhood is Mount Helix Park. Mount Helix is located at 1365 feet above sea level, and provides breathtaking views of San Diego County. The park is open from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Why not make a meal of your partner’s favorite foods and take them out to a romantic sunrise picnic? Mount Helix Park has plenty of picnicking areas, as well as a large amphitheater. You and your partner can feel like you are on top of the world together, as you watch the earth below you start your day.

Have you seen the movie “Grease” more times than you would admit publicly? Do you think fondly of poodle skirts and bouffant hairstyles? Then, the Santee Drive-In is the perfect date spot for you. The Santee Drive-In movie theatre is open year-round, and the best part is, you only pay ten dollars per person to watch two movies! For a more low-key date night, you and your sweetheart could order takeout and bring it with you as you watch movies from the comfort of your car! What’s even better, if you enjoy being more on the comfortable side, wear pajamas and bring blankets to use while watching the movies.

Last but certainly not least, here’s a date idea that is perfect for those in a long-term relationship looking for a quick weekend getaway: Borrego Springs is a desert community in San Diego surrounded entirely by Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Lovebirds can spend a night under the stars at Palm Canyon Hotel and RV Resort. Palm Canyon Hotel is decorated in styles reminiscent of the Wild West, so you and your beloved will feel like Bonnie and Clyde (minus the string of robberies). While in Borrego Springs, you can take advantage of the flourishing and vibrant art community by visiting the Borrego Springs Art Institute Gallery or Fredericks Ancient and Ethnic Art!

Although you may not be able to afford to go on a jet-setting trip to Paris this Valentine’s Day with your special someone, there are plenty of opportunities right here in San Diego to create unforgettable memories. These unique date spots are destined to surprise your date and entice them to set up a second date!