Baseball unable to closeout against UC Irvine, 7-6

The San Diego State baseball team dropped the last game in its three-game series against No. 17 UC Irvine 7-6, on Sunday at Anteater Ballpark.

Throughout the series, both teams were able to show off their grit. The results from the first two games were decided by one run (4-3 and 9-8). The last game proved to be no different.

The Aztecs (11-28, Mountain West 5-13) scored four runs through the first six innings. Reigning Mountain West Freshman of the Week Jacob McCombs knocked in the game’s first run with a single. Josh Quezada, similarly, reached on base with an RBI single in the fourth inning, making it 2-0.

Two more runs would come in for the Aztecs in the sixth inning. Two pitches into the inning, freshman Jack Jackson belted in an RBI single to score McCombs from second base. Quezada again got an RBI after grounding out to second base.

The Aztecs were ahead 6-1 in the seventh inning after a two-run home run to left field by redshirt junior Tino Bethancourt. However, UC Irvine (27-8, 11-4 Big West) never quit while trailing in the game.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Anteaters responded by scoring two runs, making it 6-3. UC Irvine’s Will Bermudez connected with an RBI single to bring in the first run followed by a Chase Call RBI groundout.

The Aztecs had an opportunity to extend their lead in the ninth inning with runners on base. However, the Scarlet and Black left the inning scoreless after UC Irvine pitcher Max Martin delivered back-to-back strikeouts on Jackson and Drew Rutter.

Bermudez kicked off UC Irvine’s ninth-inning rally with a leadoff single and would advance to scoring position after a wild pitch by Aztecs pitcher Jadon Bercovich. Bercovich allowed the following batter, Call, an RBI double to make the score 6-4.

The Anteaters tied the game forcing the game to go into extra innings, 6-6, after an RBI groundout by Jo Oyama and a sacrifice fly out by Anthony Martinez. During the inning, Bercovich allowed three runs on two hits including a walk, two wild pitches and hitting one batter by a pitch.

UC Irvine quickly shut down the Aztecs during the top half of the 10th inning. With the base loaded, the Anteaters completed their comeback after a walk-off single by Oyama bringing in Thomas McCaffrey.

For the Aztecs, they finished with 10 hits on the day. McCombs went 2-3 with a single, a double, two runs and an RBI. Teammates Bethancourt and Quezada both had two RBIs apiece. Jackson contributed with two hits, an RBI and a run.

This is the fourth time this season that the Aztecs have been swept in a series, and they enter Tuesday’s road game against USD on a five-game losing streak.

SDSU hopes to get even against the Toreros after their loss earlier this season, 9-2.