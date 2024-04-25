‘The Tortured Poets Department’ packs a maniacal punch of self-awareness

As Taylor Swift accepted the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album with “Midnights” in February, fans were left perplexed when she unveiled plans for her 11th studio album — a move that caught Swifties off guard, steering away from the two remaining “Taylor’s Version” releases.

Swift revealed that she had been working on the album, “The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD),” for nearly two years (one of which had been spent while on her highly successful Eras Tour).

In the lead-up to the April 19 release, Swift and her team engaged fans in a scavenger hunt for “easter eggs” that revealed lyrics from the album. This included mysterious QR codes hidden in cities like London and Chicago and a small popup exhibit with Spotify in Los Angeles.

For The Tortured Poets Department, Swift reunited with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, known for his work on her albums since “1989,” and continued her partnership with Aaron Dessner, who previously contributed to her pandemic-era albums “Folklore” and “Evermore.”

Spanning over 16 tracks, and featuring collaborations with artists such as Post Malone and Florence + The Machine, “The Tortured Poets Department” offers an intimate, and self-aware, insight into the complexities of the private and public life of a prodigy at the pinnacle of her career.

While some critics have criticized TTPD for perceived shortcomings, Taylor Swift’s lyricism delves deep, evoking raw emotions with a visceral intensity that resonates deeply. “TTPD” is a departure from the detached writing on Folklore and Evermore, bringing Swift back to the subject she knows how to write about best: her own life experiences.

This album may not be the one for listeners looking for easily digestible, teeny-bopper hits like Swift’s earlier records like “You Belong with Me” and “We Are Never Getting Back Together.”

Taylor Swift is a 34-year-old woman with a lifetime of experiences and she uses “The Tortured Poets Department” to remind us of this.

Reducing the album to mere recollections of Swift’s romantic entanglements with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy or the conclusion of her six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, overlooks Swift’s candidness on the realities of her ever-growing fame, a theme that permeates “The Tortured Poets Department” from start to end.

In the track “Clara Bow,” Swift traces the trajectory of Hollywood “It-girls,” from Clara Bow to Stevie Nicks, ultimately reflecting on her own position in the spotlight. With lyrics like “You’re the new god we’re worshiping,” Swift portrays the relentless cycle of fame and adoration experienced by young female artists only for the industry to discard them when their beauty and youth fade.

In this track, Swift appears to assume the perspective of the older woman she once emulated in “The Lucky One” from the “Red” album. While “The Lucky One” had Taylor Swift offering advice from the perspective of an older woman reflecting on the cost of her fame, “Clara Bow” positions Swift herself as the seasoned veteran imparting wisdom on her younger predecessors, illustrating the artist’s growth within her 20 year career in the music industry.

“I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” may seem like a poppy anomaly in comparison to the emotionally vulnerable tracks on the rest of the album. However, the song proves once again that Swift is a master in masquerading depressing lyrics in an upbeat, danceable backing track.

In “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me,” Swift confronts her critics who have disparaged her name over the years, asserting her confidence and resilience in the face of adversity.

In “The Tortured Poets Department,” her willingness to experiment shines through, notably in tracks like “Fresh Out the Slammer.” Here, she infuses her country roots with a modern edge, with the opening guitar riff reminiscent of Orville Peck’s signature style, blending tradition with contemporary elements.

Meanwhile, the song “Florida!!!,” sees Swift returning to her self-removed storytelling reminiscent of “Folklore” and “Evermore,” but with a cinematic twist. The addition of Florence Welch from Florence + The Machine is a heavenly collaboration, adding depth and richness to the track.

At 2 a.m. EST on April 19, Taylor Swift sent fans into an excited frenzy with an Instagram announcement: the surprise release of a double album titled “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology,” featuring an additional 15 tracks. With a total of 31 songs, alongside plans for a worldwide tour and a tour movie, one can’t help but wonder if Swift ever sleeps.

The bonus LP included familiar tracks such as “The Albatross,” “The Manuscript,” “The Black Dog” and “The Bolter,” alongside 11 new additions.

Notably, the fifth track on all of Swift’s albums is known for delivering the most hard-hitting and emotionally relatable songs.

Continuing this tradition, “The Anthology” features the track “How Did It End,” characterized by haunting church-bell-like vocals at the beginning. The song critiques fans who incessantly theorized about the conclusion of Swift’s romantic relationships, showcasing Swift’s penchant for addressing personal matters with depth and authenticity.

In the expansive landscape of Taylor Swift’s musical career, “The Tortured Poets Department” emerges as a testament to her evolution as an artist. This double album, with its 31 tracks and a myriad of themes and collaborations, is not for the faint of heart nor the casual listener. It is an intricate tapestry woven with the threads of Swift’s experiences, emotions and reflections accumulated over a lifetime.

Those seeking easily digestible, radio-friendly hits akin to Swift’s earlier records may find themselves adrift in the depth and complexity of “The Tortured Poets Department.” Swift, now a grown woman with a wealth of life experiences, channels her artistry into an exploration of fame, love, heartbreak and resilience.

This album is a journey through the highs and lows of Swift’s career, a reflection of her growth and maturation as both a musician and a person. It is a reminder that Swift’s artistry transcends mere entertainment; it is a mirror reflecting the human condition in all its beauty and pain.

As Swift delves into themes of fame and adoration, love and loss, she challenges listeners to confront their own experiences and emotions. “The Tortured Poets Department” is not just an album; it is a profound meditation on life, love and the pursuit of authenticity in an often tumultuous world.

In essence, “The Tortured Poets Department” is a masterpiece crafted for those willing to delve deep, to listen intently, and to embrace the complexities of the human experience. It is a testament to Swift’s artistry, her storytelling prowess, and her unwavering commitment to her craft.

And for those with the wisdom and life experience to appreciate its depth, it is a journey worth embarking upon.