The Daily Aztec Live! May 1st, 2024

Lindsey Brintwood is a San Diego native, born and raised. Lindsey was pivotal to Poway High School's Broadcast Newscast, Yearbook, and Newspaper. She was an anchor for the sports sections "Sports Highlights" and "Sports Up and Coming" for the newscast, Titan T.V. She was the online and social media editor of her school's newspaper, The Iliad, and served as editor-in-chief of her school's yearbook, The Odyssey, during her senior year. At San Diego State, Lindsey is pursuing a major in Journalism and a minor through the Weber Honors College in Interdisciplinary Studies. At the Daily Aztec, Lindsey has had the opportunity to anchor for the Daily Aztec Live under the News and Sports sections, write for Arts and Culture, photograph the Men's Basketball team, and create multimedia packages. Outside of the Daily Aztec, Lindsey is a member of the sorority Kappa Alpha Theta, where she serves as the Alumnae Relations Director; she is an SDSU Ambassador, serving as an official tour guide, orientation leader, and student representative of San Diego State University, in addition, she is an intern for the School of Journalism and Media Studies, and a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and PRSSA.