News This Week





San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
1
Adam Seiko cutting a piece of the basketball net as a keepsake from winning the Mountain West Regular Season Title against Wyoming in March, 2023 at Viejas Arena.

‘Shake em’ up Sheiko’: Former Aztecs’ guard Adam Seiko’s love of the game

2
A Metropolitan Transit System bus stops at San Diego State Universitys campus on September 21, 2023

MTS increases security throughout San Diego amid safety concerns

3
Attendees embrace during a vigil held in memory of Max Macks Aboudarham at San Diego State Universitys Aztec Recreation Center courtyard on April 11, 2024

Community gathers in vigil for SDSU student Max Aboudarham

4
Billy Joel performs at Petco Park on April 13

Every little thing they do is magic: Billy Joel and Sting's rainy night at Petco Park

5
SDSU University President Adela de la Torre sits with students outside of the Conrad Prebys Student Union. Courtesy of San Diego State University

Adela de la Torre faces second triennial review

Advertisement

The Daily Aztec Live! May 1st, 2024

Final Daily Aztec Live! for the spring semester, featuring Israel-Palestine walkouts at SDSU, graduation announcements and more
Byline photo of Rosalie Burich
Byline photo of Madison Cadena
Byline photo of Lindsey Brintwood
by Rosalie Burich, Madison Cadena, Madison Laracuente, Lindsey Brintwood, Adrielle Hasara, Mimi Simons, and Hayley LawsonMay 3, 2024
by Rosalie Burich and Madison Cadena
The+Daily+Aztec+Live%21+May+1st%2C+2024

The Daily Aztec Live! broadcast with anchors Madison Laracuente, Lindsey Brintwood, Adrielle Hasara and Mimi Simons.

Camera by Hayley Lawson

Produced by Rosalie Burich and Madison Cadena
About the Contributors
Rosalie Burich
Rosalie Burich, '23-24 Multimedia Editor
Madison Cadena
Madison Cadena, '23-24 Live Producer
Lindsey Brintwood
Lindsey Brintwood, Staff Writer
Lindsey Brintwood is a San Diego native, born and raised. Lindsey was pivotal to Poway High School's Broadcast Newscast, Yearbook, and Newspaper. She was an anchor for the sports sections "Sports Highlights" and "Sports Up and Coming" for the newscast, Titan T.V. She was the online and social media editor of her school's newspaper, The Iliad, and served as editor-in-chief of her school's yearbook, The Odyssey, during her senior year. At San Diego State, Lindsey is pursuing a major in Journalism and a minor through the Weber Honors College in Interdisciplinary Studies. At the Daily Aztec, Lindsey has had the opportunity to anchor for the Daily Aztec Live under the News and Sports sections, write for Arts and Culture, photograph the Men's Basketball team, and create multimedia packages. Outside of the Daily Aztec, Lindsey is a member of the sorority Kappa Alpha Theta, where she serves as the Alumnae Relations Director; she is an SDSU Ambassador, serving as an official tour guide, orientation leader, and student representative of San Diego State University, in addition, she is an intern for the School of Journalism and Media Studies, and a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and PRSSA.






© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in