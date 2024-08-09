Run wild in the realness of Kobey’s Swap Meet

It’s a time for new beginnings! The back-to-school season invites students to embark on their own journey of exploration and learning. Whether you’ve been lucky enough to stay in San Diego for the summer or are counting down the days for campus to reopen, the start of the year brings a fresh energy full of possibilities. Perhaps this semester is dedicated to self-discovery.

Kobeys’ Swap Meet should be your first stop.

The spirit of innovation and tradition at Kobey’s mirrors the excitement and promise that the start of school brings to students, where each item bought or sold tells a story. The parking lot of Pechanga Arena is framed by endless rows of vendor stands, as the space awaits thousands of shoppers eager to find their new favorite treasures.

This swap meet welcomes the real, the raw and the reason behind

Since its beginning in 1976 at the old Midway Drive-In Theater, Kobey’s has become a cultural landmark, attracting tourists and locals alike. It has established itself as San Diego County’s premier swap meet, offering a unique 15-acre buying, trading and selling experience.

As overwhelming as that may sound, luckily, Kobey’s tends to split up its vendors into different sections, making the abyss of options easier to navigate. Between the walkways lined with rustic cowboy boots, surfboards and antiques, alongside faux fur mini heels and collectible toys, taking a quick peek at the layout is a good starting point.

For Brett Ericson, an ‘OG’ vendor specializing in vinyl records and retro fashion wear from the 1950s to the 1990s, reselling and thrifting has become an obsession. Ericson, known as strictly retro on Instagram, has been in this business since 1999, initially collecting records as a DJ for clubs or radio play.

“I’m always collecting,” Ericson said. “I get great joy when people find the clothes that I’ve found in the wild because you don’t know who you’re buying for –that’s the best part. It’s just really cool to connect the item to the shopper because it’s all unique. All these clothes are one of a kind and hand sourced, same with the records for the most part.”

With the resurgence of the 1990s and early 2000s, the spectrum of vintage is growing, and at Kobey’s, this trend is everywhere. Plus, the pieces are absolutely iconic: original band T-shirts with nostalgic logos and characters, stacks of classic Nike Air Max sneakers, scrunchies and even retro gaming consoles. This broad time frame of what’s considered vintage is allowing for a bigger diversity and scope of vendors to pursue what they love.

In the neighboring space, spot H 54, Robert Myers presides over his own realm of sound, where the crackle of vinyl and the faint hum of nostalgia mix. Myers sells vinyls and records every Saturday at Kobey’s, in the same spot, and wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I think each person should do what they enjoy the most for themselves. It’s a nickel and dime business, so I’m not going to become a millionaire, but I do it because I have to have a passion for it,” Myers said. “When you share your passion with someone, it’s great. If you discover something that you know they’ll enjoy because it’s popular or aligns with their tastes, it not only brings them happiness but also gratifies you.”

Yet, among this maze of vendor stalls, lively conversations take over as people exchange stories and share what clothes fill their white take-out bags. There’s a freedom to be unabashedly yourself here, even if you are drinking water out of a coconut. Human spirit thrives in all its unfiltered glory as the individuality through the swap meet is celebrated.

Rolando Berring, the mastermind behind Berr Printz, embodies exactly what Kobey’s is about: authenticity, originality and impact. Berring started his brand in 2020, after years of custom printing, and makes all the product himself locally in San Diego. With his signature bear logo, Berr Printz’s philosophy revolves around leaving a lasting mark.

“I connect ‘Leave Your Print’ to leaving your legacy behind,” Berring explained, smiling at his work. “All throughout life people have left their print with us. It could have been a teacher in middle school, a lunch lady, a bus driver, a grandma or grandpa, but we carry out these memories in people throughout all of our lives. To me, that’s leaving our print.”

Berring revealed that he chose the name “Berr” not only because it’s the first four letters of his last name but also as a nod to his nickname ‘Big Bear’ from his middle school and high school wrestling team. While Berr Printz is a brand, it also carries a genuine story that can be shared with others. However he interacts with customers, Berring is leaving his mark, and that’s why he chooses to create.

While Kobey’s may be one of the largest open-air markets in San Diego, remember that behind every item lies a story waiting to be told.

Maybe it’s a story of determination and purpose. Perhaps it’s the discovery of someone’s inspiration. The space is a kaleidoscope of over 1,000 vendors and 20,000 shoppers. If you’re looking to check out the swap meet, it’s open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m to 3 p.m. And, if you find yourself a little lost at the start of the semester, take Rolando Berring’s advice: “Be your own muse.”