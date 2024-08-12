San Diego’s Sip and Study: What Your Go-To Cafe Says About You

Disclaimer: All opinions are based purely on the author’s personal coffee shop experiences.

Big City Bagel

Atmosphere:

Better known as BCB Cafe, this little shop has multiple locations both on campus and around the city of San Diego. At San Diego State University, they commonly take the form of small coffee kiosks throughout the walkways of campus.

What It Says About You:

You’re in a rush to class, you want to sit outside, and you don’t feel like waiting in a line. Bonus points if your friend works behind the counter and you get to say hi between classes

Author’s Order: Drink – Americano with cream and sugar, Food: Cream cheese bagel or croissant

Locations: On SDSU campus: Engineering building, Peterson Gym, Lamden Hall, Music building, 24/7 area of Love Library / Off campus: Hillcrest, Midway District

Dutch Bros

Atmosphere:

Honestly, it’s so aggressive for no reason. What other coffee shop forces someone to come to the drive-through or walk-up window on an early morning road trip while your favorite eighth-grade dance songs blast from the speakers? It feels more like a theme park coffee stop than a local cafe. With up to six shots of espresso in some of their drinks, even the names are enough to induce a mini heart attack. Their drinks make you feel like what hard rock music sounds like.

What It Says About You:

You’re here to shotgun your caffeine. Iced, blended or mixed with an energy drink, you’re here for some no-nonsense fuel. You either have at least eight hours of driving ahead, a 10-page paper to write or a treacherous full day of work, which means there’s very little time to mess around with cute, fancy coffees

Author’s Order: The Annihilator, Sherbet Rebel

Locations: Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, El Cajon (coming soon)

Better Buzz

Atmosphere:

Your local Better Buzz is likely a bright space with lots of tables (though they are on the smaller side), upbeat (if slightly too loud) music and a wide assortment of beehive-themed decor and merchandise. Smaller tables shaped like honeycombs compliment the hexagons on the walls and gold metal detailing with glowy backlighting that adorns the shelves. This is the perfect spot for a summer stop after a morning surf session or afternoon study slump.

What It Says About You:

You aren’t basic; you like fancy flavors and seek out their perfect balance of pizazz and convenience. A SoCal staple, Better Buzz offers both a local coffee shop feel and the accessibility of a larger chain with plenty of locations and a consistent menu

Author’s Order: Lavender Tea Latte, Mint Infused Iced Coffee

Locations: Several throughout La Jolla, the Mission Bay area, Central and Downtown San Diego, Coronado, North, South and East counties

The Living Room Coffeehouse

Atmosphere:

True to its name, the cafe serves cozy food and drinks alongside a warm and welcoming collection of eclectic dining and living room furniture. It feels like stepping into a museum display of an old furniture store your grandmother used to shop at. Depending on location, it’s a crossover of a haunted hotel lobby and sketchy basement, so don’t be surprised by the smell of stale espresso beans, dust or the sweat and tears of students. Be warned: you’ll have a tough time finding a seat here during finals season, but once you have, prepare to lock in for a few hours. They’re open late and offer more food options than most coffee shops.

What It Says About You:

You mean business. You’re here for a bad time and a long time. Not to mention, your room is probably too stuffy, the house is too loud and the library smells weird. You’re seeking refuge in a space that understands your need for focus and comfort, no matter how unconventional it might be

Author’s Order: Drink – Strawberry Matcha, Food – Tomato Soup

Locations: La Jolla, La Mesa

Lestat’s

Atmosphere:

Eclectic, cozy and unique, this cafe has yet to disappoint. On Mondays, the Normal Heights location hosts an open mic night. The lighting is warm and atmospheric alongside bright wallpaper, creative artwork and decor lining the walls. The visuals of the cafe pair well with unique, comfortable couches and dining chairs to create a castle dungeon kind of vibe. If you’ve ever wanted to be Belle trapped in a library from Beauty and the Beast, this spot is for you. They have a small selection of pastries and food as well as the basic coffee options and a variety of flavored syrups. This is the fun and artsy cousin’s version of grandma’s Living Room Coffeehouse, but as a bedroom.

What It Says About You:

You want a study session with a bit of funk and attitude. If you weren’t studying, you’d be enjoying spoken word and contemplating its meaning in either a downtown loft or jazz lounge venue

Author’s Order: Drink – Mocha Breve, Food – Rice Krispy Treat

Locations: Hillcrest, University Heights, Normal Heights

Communal Coffee

Atmosphere:

This bright, fresh and airy space manages to be modern, contemporary and earthy all at the same time. The cafe also has a sectioned off boutique area and a lush decor of hanging plants around the place. Tables are on the smaller side and during busy hours it can be hard to find a spot, but once you’re there, the drinks are delicious and the atmosphere is conducive to work. Next to the North Park location, there’s also an adorable plant nursery for a break, and both spots feature outdoor patio areas where you can soak in the San Diego sun while working.

What it Says About You:

You’re a little bougie and definitely dressed up to study with a friend. You love a change of scenery paired with an aesthetically pleasing latte. “Look good, feel good, do good” isn’t just a theory for you —it’s your way of life, and it’s working because those Instagram-worthy study pics are an A+

Author’s Order: Drinks – Jasmine Vanilla Latte, Blueberry Earl Grey Tea Latte

Locations: North Park, South Park

Cafe Madeline

Atmosphere:

This is a cute spot for sure. Both locations offer drinks, pastries and brunch food items alongside a cozy, romantic atmosphere. Indoor and outdoor seating are equally charming, but be sure to bring a fully charged device or prepare to only sit indoors if you need an outlet. Whether you’re looking to read a book with a cup of espresso or trying to draft a mass email, this SoCal slice of Europe is undeniably a quaint study spot.

What It Says About You:

You’re sophisticated and classy, not looking like the Hunchback of Notre Dame attempting chemistry homework. You’re probably here for a meeting or just wanting to relive that study abroad semester again, sipping an espresso strolling in the streets of Paris. This illusion is almost achievable until a large motorcycle gang barrels down Adams Ave. to remind you that you’re actually just next to a street in North Park. That’s okay, though, because you’re sipping a double shot of espresso from a tiny cup instead of that latte nonsense the Americans drink (although their lattes are really good).

Author’s Order: Food – Quiche Lorraine, Drink- London Fog Tea Latte

Locations: North Park, South Park