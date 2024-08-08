News This Week





Ask an Aztec: What has been your favorite class at San Diego State?

Students reflect on qualities that make a course both memorable and engaging
by Jenna Ramiscal, ContributorAugust 8, 2024
Jenna Ramiscal
With back to school season approaching, San Diego State University students are preparing to take on new classes. Before graduating, students are required to have accumulated at least 120 units, which is approximately 40 different classes.  

 

SDSU has a total selection of 97 academic programs that undergraduate students can explore while completing their general education and major requirements.

 

Looking back at their time in university, recent SDSU graduates and rising seniors share their favorite classes and reasons why they left such a lasting impression. 

Ariel Villanueva, student who participated in the Ask an Aztec segment.

Ariel Villanueva, a recent graduate, who majored in computer science: 

 

Villanueva shared that his favorite class was outside of his major. The class was Biology 101, which focused on the adaptation, evolution and diversity of animals.

 

“It was kinda like if National Geographic was a class. You just kind of learned about animals, and it was really cool.”

 

Chris Mason, a fourth year accounting major: 

Chris Mason, student who participated in the Ask an Aztec segment.

Mason described Women’s Studies 382: Gender, Science, and Technology with Professor Amanda Beardsley as a memorable class. Originally, he took this course to meet the general education humanities requirement; however, after attending lectures, his interest in the subject grew. 

 

“Every single week, I was very interested in going to that class just because the professor and the content was so interesting. It also sort of opened your eyes to so many things that you really have never really noticed before, especially in things like women’s studies and humanities and stuff.”

 

Emma Haukaas, a fourth year biology major: 

Emma Haukaas, student who participated in the Ask an Aztec segment.

 

“I really liked my freshman year women’s studies class because I was brand new; I kind of didn’t know anyone. It was just a really welcoming and nice class that was not my major, so I didn’t really know anybody in that area. It was much more relaxed than some of my really difficult STEM classes. I made a connection with the teacher and a lot of the people in there.” 

 

Haukaas said the class was Women’s Studies 101: Gender: Self, Identity, and Society, with Professor Flores. 

 

Carolina Martinez, a recent graduate who double majored in film production and communications: 

Carolina Martinez, a student who participated in the Ask an Aztec segment.

 

Martinez said her favorite class was Television, Film and New Media 540: Documentary Production with Professor Mary Posatko. 

 

Martinez spent most of the class producing a documentary about the LGBTQ+ community in Hillcrest. She appreciated the creative freedom and hands-on approach that the class offered.  

 

“It felt more like this is what you’re actually gonna be doing in the future, and it was so much fun because you weren’t stuck in the classroom. I was actually out there, finding things to look for and do.”

 

Chase Duncan, a fourth year mechanical engineering major: 

Chase Duncan, a student who participated in the Ask an Aztec segment.

 

Duncan chose Mechanical Engineering 314: Engineering Design: Mechanical Components as his favorite class.

 

“I liked it because it was  our first design that felt like real engineering. We were finally putting all the things we learned into an actual product. We got to test it and see if it would complete the requirements.”  

 

Ivan Vergara, a fourth year biology major: 

Ivan Vergara, a student who participated in the Ask an Aztec segment.

Vergara said Biology 203: Principles of Cell and Molecular Biology was his favorite class. 

 

“The course was set up completely differently, and it was more hands-on and more interactive where (we were put into) groups. (We) only meet once a week. The other two days are online lectures. The days where we do come together, I feel like I’m forced to learn a lot more, and you’re in an environment where you are supported by not only the teachers but your peers around you.”



