Alex Morgan has hung up her boots for good

On Sept. 9, San Diego Wave Futbol Club star and US Women’s National Team legend Alex Morgan walked off the pitch for the final time in her career. Over the last 15 years, Morgan has built an impressive resume and an even greater trophy collection as a two-time Olympian, making the podium in 2012 and 2020, as well as winning the World Cup in 2015 and 2019. After graduating from UC Berkeley in 2010, the twice-awarded US Soccer Female Athlete of the Year continued to win games and score memorable goals for several teams, including the Orlando Pride and Olympique Lyonnais, eventually ending her career with her home team- the San Diego Wave.

For women’s soccer fans, the past few years have not been kind. With other USWNT stars like Ali Krieger, Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe, Sam Mewis, Julie Ertz and Kelley O’Hara retiring, it wasn’t a huge surprise that Morgan decided to hang up her boots with them.

On Sept. 5, just three days before her final match, Morgan announced her retirement in a four-minute video posted on social media. She also broke the news that she is currently pregnant with her second child.

“I think that I’ve found my calling in just investing in women’s sports, doing as much as I can to give as big of a platform to women’s sports as possible,” Morgan said in her last pregame press conference on Friday. “I’m doing that through my foundation, the Alex Morgan Foundation [and] personal investments that I have, one being Unrivaled, the new women’s basketball [three-on-three] league.”

Sunday’s game was Morgan’s 200th game in the NWSL, as well as her 150th regular season game, giving a satisfying finish to her remarkable career.

Over 26,000 fans packed Snapdragon Stadium to see Morgan and the Wave face off against the North Carolina Courage. Morgan’s other fans had the opportunity to watch the game live and stream on multiple platforms, a feature that a women’s sports game has never had prior to this one. As expected, Morgan started and served as a captain one final time.

Gallery • 5 Photos Riley Olivieri San Diego Wave forward Alex Morgan stands with loved ones as her jersey is presented framed during the pregame presentation at SnapDragon Stadium.

In the seventh minute, the Wave drew a penalty after a foul by Denise O’Sullivan of the Courage.

Morgan lined up to take it. The shot was blocked by USWNT teammate, Casey Murphy. A smile crept onto Morgan’s face. Of course, she had to miss her final try from the spot.

Down 0-1 in the 12th minute, Morgan worked to force a corner for the Wave, presenting them with an opportunity to tie the game. She made her way over to the flag.

Her hand raised. She winded up and crossed it in with her stronger left foot.

Kennedy Wesley header. Goal. San Diego Wave 1, NC Courage 1.

Alex Morgan assisted a goal in the 13th minute of her last game. Who would’ve thought?

The whistle blew as she made her way back to the center of the field. Amirah Ali was substituted for Alex Morgan for the San Diego Wave.

The starting 11 for both teams gathered around the center circle. Each Wave player embraced her before she took her cleats off right then and there. A tear fell from her eye. She waved and acknowledged the crowd. Snapdragon erupted in cheer and praise. Fans of all ages who saw Morgan grow into the player she’s become, as well as those who saw her as a role model to improve their game rose to their feet to see her walk off the field. She passed her captain’s band off to goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and crossed the sideline.

Many will remember Alex Morgan and her career through the 123 goals she scored for the USWNT and the 60 goals scored in the NWSL. However, Morgan also made huge strides in making sure the NWSL is a place where players and staff feel safe, appreciated and appropriately accommodated, calling for the adoption of an anti-harassment policy in the NWSL as well as consistently fighting for equal pay for female athletes.

Though the San Diego Wave is fairly new to the NWSL, having their start at Torero Stadium at USD, Morgan has also made a lasting impression on Snapdragon Stadium. Her bright pink home break section in the northwest corner of the stadium invites youth soccer players from lower-income areas in San Diego to come to watch games, meet the players and snag pictures with Morgan herself.

Many wouldn’t describe Morgan’s last match as her most impactful, but it still breaks the hearts of many to know that one of the greatest soccer players to step on the field, one who has dedicated 15+ years to the sport, has seen her career come to an end.

She is more than just a soccer player. She’s an advocate, a teammate, a mom, a sister, a daughter and a leader.

Thank you for everything you’ve done for the sport, Alex. You’ll be missed.