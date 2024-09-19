Canines catch waves at 19th annual surf dog surf-a-thon

Helen Woodward Animal Center hosted the 19th annual surfing competition for San Diego’s furry friends on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dog Beach in Del Mar, raising funds for the center’s pets and programs

The Beach Boys, The Surfaris and live band Salton City Surf Club played over the speakers as the top-dog surfers and their owners cruised the tide with finesse and frivolity.

This year’s “Best in Surf” first place winner was Petey, a West Highland White Terrier or “Westie” in the extra small pup category. The other categories consisted of the size of the dog from extra small to extra large and freestyle, all with their own adorable winners.

The judges announced prior to the ‘heat’ that they were basing their decisions for the surfing contest on the length and height of their waves, whether the waves were made up of clear or white water and the dogs’ overall confidence and style, among other things.

Petey surfed Sunday to raise funds for Olive, a rescue dog in need of life saving surgery. He is included in the organization Westie Rescue of Orange County & Beyond (WROC).

“Petey surfs to raise awareness of WROC’s seniors, Forever Fosters & shelter dogs everywhere,” Petey’s webpage says. “And this year, he is surfing for Olive!”

A number of vendors were there to support the animal center and interact with attendees including Joshua’s Pest Control San Diego, which sponsored the costume contest. This year’s contest theme was Classic Americana.

The first place winner of the costume contest was Sparkles, with a dog named Luca coming in second.

Though not winners, the sheer effort and enthusiasm of the other dogs deserves recognition. The dogs, competitors and attendees, were barking, running and playing on the beach and in the water. As the Beach Boys sang in the background, we were picking up the good vibrations.

“Albee’s favorite is to surf when he and I are surfing together,” Kristina Chang, competitor Albee’s owner, said. “[And] just being at the beach.”

Albee, who has been surfing for over half his life, placed third in the medium dogs category.

There is something to be said about the dedication the owners have to their dogs’ favorite activity. Surfing with man’s best friend creates a bond like no other.

To learn more about this event visit here. Maybe you can attend the 20th annual event, next year! To donate to Olive or help out Helen Woodward Animal Center, click the links embedded.