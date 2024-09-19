P!NK brings the carnival back to San Diego before summer ends

After her sold-out concert at Snapdragon Stadium in October 2023, singer-songwriter P!NK brought her Summer Carnival Tour back to San Diego’s Petco Park.

It was 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, and the stage lights were off as fans filled the seats and waited for headliner P!NK to take the stage.

As fans sat in the dark, the intro of Get the Party Started, one of the songs from her “Greatest Hits… So Far!!!” compilation, finally came out of the speakers and fans began their cheers.

Then, spotlights illuminated the giant red lips decorations hanging high above the stage. Slowly, they opened to reveal P!NK standing between them to greet her fans.

Alecia Beth Moore, known by her stage name P!NK, debuted in 2000. Over the course of her 24-year career so far, she has released eight albums. Her concert setlist included songs ranging from her early career releases like 2001’s “M!ssundaztood” to her latest album, 2023’s “TRUSTFALL.”

However, her vocals were not the only thing she showed off in the concert. The national and international award-winning artist also performed aerial acrobatic moves, leaving the audience in awe.

Many fans stood throughout the concert, cellphones in hand, trying to capture every moment.

During her outro, P!NK spun through the air, making occasional stops in different areas of the baseball field to wave at fans while singing “So What,” which made fans really scream.

Besides excitement, there were also touches of humor and sentimental moments. P!NK opened up about parenthood, laughing about how she never has privacy anymore – her son will walk in whenever he wants to, even when she’s taking a shower.

Some fans brought P!NK belated birthday presents, as her birthday was on Sept. 8, just three days before this concert in San Diego. The gifts included flowers, a necklace and a jacket with her father and her printed on the back.

She put on the jacket right before she sang “When I Get There,” a song she wrote dedicated to her father who passed away in August 2021.

P!NK wrapped up her set within two hours, performing over 20 songs, with some of her best-known hits like “Raise Your Glass,” “Just Give Me a Reason,” “F**kin’ Perfect,” “Turbulence” and “Blow Me (One Last Kiss).” She also covered songs, such as f, 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up?” which had many fans singing along.

San Diego was the eighth stop of this 17-city 2024 Summer Carnival Tour, which also featured The Script, Sheryl Crow and KidCutUp.

The Script opened the stage for this concert. The Irish rock band kicked things off with their hit songs such as “Superheroes” and “Hall of Fame.” Lead singer Danny O’Donoghue walked to all sides of the stage interacting and engaging with the crowd. They also talked about their newest album “Satellites,” which was released on Aug. 16.

The Script will not be included in the last three cities of this tour.

Sheryl Crow proved that music is a timeless language that is spoken, bridging any generation gap, as she performed hits such as “All I Wanna Do,” “Soak Up The Sun” and “The First Cut Is The Deepest” in the second set. And, the audience sang along to every word.

KidCutUp was the DJ who kept the vibe going in between sets. In addition to keeping the crowd entertained, he also interacted with fans by leading them in vocal exercises in preparation for the screaming to come when P!NK eventually took the stage.

P!NK: Summer Carnival 2024 wrapped up business on the West Coast with a stop at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 15. The tour will then travel eastward, ending with the final two concerts in Orlando and Miami, Florida.