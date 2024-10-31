Brush Fire Threatens SDSU Area

On Thursday afternoon, a brush fire was reported at 1:40 pm in Talmandage and the College Area, threatening homes and causing mandatory evacuations.

The estimated size of the fire expanded to nearly 40 acres and at 0% containment, as of 4 pm.

According to the San Diego Fire Department, the mandatory evacuation areas included South of Alvarado Canyon Rd, West of Hewlett Dr., North of Monroe Ave and East of Montezuma, also including the 5025 apartment complex where numerous San Diego State University students reside.

Also included in the evacuation was Hardy Elementary School, who were told to relocate to ensure the safety of all students.

Two evacuation points include Allied Gardens Recreation Center and Viejas Arena at SDSU. Impacted community members can get food and water if needed.

At this time, SDFD is unsure when the evacuation order will be lifted. Firefighters and first responders are actively combatting the fire, and residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Numerous road closures are also in effect including:

Collwood Boulevard between Monroe Avenue and Montezuma Road

Montezuma Road between Fairmount Avenue and 55th

Fairmount Avenue from I-8 to Aldine Drive

Camino del Rio South at Fairmount Avenue

Various intersections in the College Area, including College Ave and Montezuma Rd., are reporting stop light outages. Law enforcement is present to direct traffic.

“Some members of the SDSU community are receiving evacuation orders via text from a different agency,” an SDSU alert said at 3:29 pm. “The active evacuation orders impact areas around campus, and not on campus. Campus is open and instruction continues. There is no threat to SDSU and no SDSU buildings are currently being evacuated.”

As of 4:36pm, SDSU released a statement saying road closures will be in place until midnight, “For those traveling to SDSU this evening for classes and other activities, please take I-8 and exit College Ave. Avoid impacted areas, and expect delays.”

At this time, there is no threat to the SDSU campus. SDSU students should download the SDSU Safe app to get updates on this ongoing event. More information and a live fire map can be found on the official California Forestry and Fire Protection Website.