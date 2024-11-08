Unleash your inner star at The Local’s weekly karaoke nights

Picture this: it’s a Wednesday night, you walk into your favorite local 21+ bar, hear the speakers booming and see people grooving to today’s most memorable karaoke classics. These vibes will be your perfect midweek pick-me-up, keeping you energized to finish your week strong and get you ready for the weekend to come.

This is what you can expect from Wednesday night karaoke at The Local in Pacific Beach.

As you enter the two-story bar, you are surrounded by rustic beachy decor and kind greetings from the staff at the downstairs bar. The atmosphere is cozy and relaxed, welcoming in the fun Wednesday night activity upstairs. But, the second story of the bar is where the real magic happens.

The upstairs bar, DJ stand and balcony truly make the energy of The Local on karaoke night spectacular. The song selection is endless, allowing you to request any song that you would like to sing, and the speakers are surround sound, creating a captivating experience. The colorful fun lighting adds to the ambiance and feeling of the room as well.

Although your selection is limitless, throughout your night at The Local, you can count on grooving to some karaoke favorites such as “Mr. Brightside,” “Unwritten,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Dancing Queen” and more.

Adelle Brogger, a senior at San Diego State, talked about her experience at The Local’s karaoke nights.

“It’s a great place to have fun and let loose with your besties,” Brogger said. “Karaoke night always attracts people who are lighthearted and fun, making it easy to have a great night.”

The crowd mostly consists of young adults grooving to timeless tunes and enjoying their Wednesday nights.

One of the bartenders has a beautiful voice and often joins in on the fun. She showcases her vocals by singing an upbeat song from behind the bar while simultaneously attending to customers.

Behind the bar you can also choose from a wide variety of cocktails, local craft beers, hard seltzers and more to fuel your confidence and warm your vocals for the night. Not only is there an extensive list of drinks, they are also perfectly affordable for a week-night outing, with wells, bottles and cans for $5.

Located just one block from the beach, you can grab dinner in the neighborhood or head straight to The Local for some elevated classics such as chicken wings, burgers, tacos, yummy appetizers and more.

Not only does The Local have karaoke nights, they also have other fun activities and themed nights during the week. They often host watch parties for San Diego sports games on their outside patio, attracting local devoted fans to watch the game on their large projector screen. Following Wednesday night karaoke, The Local also hosts trivia nights every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

So gather your friends for an unforgettable night of laughter, belting iconic hits and dancing the night away at The Local in Pacific Beach. Whether you’re there for the dancing or to sing your heart out, don’t miss out on the joyous memories happening every Wednesday night from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.