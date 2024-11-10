Baseball loses debut game 8-4 to BYU

San Diego State’s inability to find the zone or a big hit led to them losing their first fall ball competition on Saturday by a score of 8-4. SDSU had six different pitchers throw, and all but two of them gave up one or more runs.

The Aztecs got off to a rocky start as senior starting pitcher Omar Serrano had a taxing three walk first inning. Good defense and a timely strikeout prevented any Cougars from crossing the plate.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Aztec bats did their job, as a leadoff walk by sophomore second baseman Finley Bates eventually turned into a 1-0 lead thanks to a Jake Jackson RBI groundout.

However, the lead would not last long as Serrano hit two batters and allowed a single in the second, resulting in his day being over after just 1.1 innings pitched. BYU loaded the bases for the second time in two innings, but only one run scored thanks to reliever Garvey Rumary.

SDSU then took back the lead courtesy of senior catcher Evan Sipes RBI double play in the bottom of the second. The Aztecs would not hold the lead again after this inning.

Cooper Vests rocket leadoff double was an omen of what was to come, as BYU tagged Rumary for three runs in the top of the third.

Reliever Aidan Russell made his mark on the game, as he came in and tossed a scoreless fourth inning for the Aztecs.

In the top of the fifth, BYU’s Parker Goff poured salt on the wound, blasting a solo-home-run to left field. It was the only home run between either team in the game.

SDSU’s offense failed to respond in the bottom half of the fifth as Jake Jackson’s infield single turned out to be their only base runner.

Freshman Peyton Rodgers got his first collegiate experience in the sixth as he was tasked with facing the heart of the BYU order. He unfortunately struggled to find the zone as he walked 3 batters, one of those walks being with the bases loaded. Parker Goff continued to be a thorn in the Aztecs side, banging a single off the wall in right to make it 7-2 BYU.

The Cougars scored their final run of the game in the sixth as well thanks to an Easton Bryant sacrifice fly.

SDSU responded this time as they loaded the bases with three straight walks to begin the inning. Sophomore infielder Zane Kelly then took one for the team, earning an RBI on a hit by pitch. Jake Jackson then showed off the eye as he walked with the bases loaded, picking up his second RBI of the game.

A clean seventh from SDSU’s Chris Canavan proved to be inconsequential, as the Aztecs could not finish the rally in the bottom of the seventh. Too little too late on the mesa.

San Diego State looks to earn their first win against Golden West College at home on Nov. 16.