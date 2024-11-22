Review: Are you not entertained? Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator II” delivers a modern epic

Earlier this month, I had the opportunity to go to a screening of Ridley Scott’s epic new film “Gladiator II.”

For context, I have no deep reverence or attachment to the first “Gladiator.” I only watched it for the first time recently, within the last year, and I really enjoyed it. However, many people consider it one of the best films ever made. With this sequel arriving 24 years after the release of the original, there is a lot of anticipation and hopes that this movie will deliver.

Well, as far as I am concerned, it did. This movie is awesome.

I’d imagine most fans of the original are going to lose their mind over this film. This movie feels HUGE. It feels like a giant, bombastic summer-esque blockbuster. Every battle scene feels like the grandest thing you’ve ever seen, unmatched in scale and intensity. There is so much fun to be had in this film.

The main cast in this is fantastic; there wasn’t a weak link to be found anywhere. Paul Mescal finally has a chance to prove he can lead a movie this huge. His performance in “Aftersun” absolutely wrecked me, and I’m thrilled that this movie will show so many new people how great of an actor he is. Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielson, Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger all give wonderful performances as well. However, if there’s one performance that I would say stands out above the rest, it has to be Denzel Washington. I used the word ‘fun’ to describe this movie, and nowhere is that more prevalent than anytime he is on screen. Washington chews up the scenery here and is an absolute delight to watch in this movie.

The action sequences in this film are also a big reason why many people are excited for this film. The marketing for this movie has teased glimpses of gladiators fighting baboons, a rhinoceros and even a water-filled Colosseum. I can tell you that all the action sequences in this movie are insane. Your theater will most definitely be hooting and hollering.

“Gladiator II” takes place sixteen years after the events of the original. I have seen some critics compare this sequel unfavorably to the first film, saying that Gladiator II is underdeveloped and does not live up to expectations. Respectfully, I disagree. I think this definitely is a worthy sequel, and although there are clearly similarities to the original and there are maybe some aspects that are underdeveloped, I don’t think either of those things take away from the experience at all.

I’d definitely recommend checking out “Gladiator II” in theaters. I think fans of the original will be more than satisfied, and those who aren’t as familiar with Gladiator will also have a great time