Men’s Basketball loses the rebounding battle against stout Oregon team

LAS VEGAS – Second chance points proved crucial as San Diego State men’s basketball (3-2) dropped game two of the Players Era Festival to Oregon (7-0) at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The Ducks scored 18 second-chance points, while SDSU had just four. Oregon dominated the glass, securing 41 rebounds to SDSU’s 24. They also recovered 16 offensive rebounds while SDSU only managed six.

After a major win over No. 21 Creighton, the Scarlet and Black returned a day later to take on the Oregon Ducks. The Aztecs’ defense entered the game in what appeared to be mid-season form after holding the Bluejays to just three points in the final 8:15 of the game on Tuesday.

In the end, the rebounding differential was too much to overcome. In the post-game press conference, head coach Brian Dutcher commented on his team’s rebounding ability.

“We’ve got a freshman, a redshirt, a true freshman and a sophomore out there trying to rebound against really good players,” Dutcher said. “We have to get bigger and stronger and have a nose for the ball.”

SDSU has gone through a gauntlet of big men over the past three games dating back to Nov. 18. First, they saw Graham Ike of Gonzaga, then three-time BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year Ryan Kalkbrenner of Creighton and most recently Nate Bittle for Oregon. Dutcher praised his bigs and their ability to compete against the best in the nation.

“I think we can’t lose sight of the bigs we’re playing against, too. We’re playing elite bigs right now. So I like my bigs. I think they’re more than capable,” Dutcher said. “Obviously Pharaoh and Taj and had a couple real good combinations for dunks in there. Magoon rolled in there, we found him late.”

Senior guard Nick Boyd also spoke about the tough stretch of frontcourt opponents after the game.

“A lot of great bigs, but I think we showed that we can compete. It’s all about us,” Boyd said. “I think today, starting with myself as a leader for the team, didn’t really come out here and handle business the correct way.”

Boyd finished the day with 15 points, shooting three of four from beyond the arc. BJ Davis also stood out in the loss. He led the Aztecs in points with 18 while also securing three rebounds and three assists.

SDSU and Oregon met for the seventh time ever, with the series tied 3-3 heading into this game. These two programs last met on December 2, 1997, when the Aztecs came away with an 80-68 victory. The two teams met on a neutral site one other time in Dayton on Dec. 17, 1977, where SDSU came up short 89-91.

The Aztecs have one game left in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 30 against a team to be determined later. SDSU will return home for the holiday, which is an advantage other teams don’t have. Boyd commented on the opportunity to go home for the break.

“I think it’s a great advantage,” Boyd said. “We get a chance to go home, sleep in our own beds, really settle down, get our minds right, and come back to tomorrow and practice real hard in our own gym, our own locker room, and get back on a flight, motivated, ready to go and win another big game”

Moving forward, San Diego State looks to improve. Dutcher commented on learning from the tough loss.

“This team is in the growing process, and it’s all of us. It’s not just the players. It’s me,” Dutcher said. “I’m learning how to coach this group, how to put ourselves in the best position to be successful and what combinations need to be out there at what times. It’s always a process. It’s always better when you can win and learn, and we took an L against a good team and we have to grow from that.”