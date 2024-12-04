Nicole Laeno, social media influencer, and San Diego State University dancer uses rejection as redirection

Nicole Laeno does not have the time to dwell on her viral rejection from the University of California Los Angeles- she is an Aztec and thriving at San Diego State University.

In a video of the moment with over 62 million views, the influencer, wearing her UCLA sweatshirt for good luck, opened the rejection letter from her dream school, and in tears, she fell into her brother’s arms. Now, she said, she tries not to dwell on the memory and instead is working to embrace her new home at SDSU.

“I am so busy here, I don’t have time to think about the rejection anymore…I’m past that,” Laeno said.

Laeno tries to be as vulnerable as possible on her platforms but always prioritizes her values in the real world.

“Even without social media, all that stuff doesn’t matter because they (her parents) always told me what matters is who you are as a person,” Laeno said.

Her parents, Linda and Noel, and her older brother, Christian, support her passions in dance, social media, and education. Whether they’re showing up at each dance show, or school event or helping her produce content, Laeno’s family sticks to her side.

“My family is my everything. They are my biggest cheerleader and my biggest support system from day one,” Laeno said.

Looking back at the rejection, she is grateful knowing she is exactly where she needs to be.

“I understand now why that whole rejection process had to happen because I was supposed to end up here (at SDSU),” Laeno said.

The pivot in Laeno’s education journey was life-changing, but she strives to make the best out of it.

“If you asked me a few months ago that this is where I would be, I would not believe you. I had this whole other idea in my head that I fantasized about and thought so big of, but I truly believe God’s plan is better than my plan, and everything happens for a reason,” Laeno said.

Rejection has always been a redirection in Laeno’s life. As she was young, not booking a certain job or not getting into a dance class took a toll on her.

Growing older, Laeno faced redirection in her life through her past relationships and friendships.

“Relationships in general… I’ve been through so many growing up, but I always realize people are meant to be there for a reason. Whether they are there for a long time or a short time, they always teach you something,” Laeno said.

Having dealt with redirection throughout her life, whether with dance, school, work, or even relationships, has shaped her into who she is today. She is grateful for the life lessons and hopes to share her experiences on social media to help others feel less alone.

“Each stage of life is going to be the same thing, just in different circumstances. It really truly matters how you react and handle it and pick yourself back up because it’s going to happen, it’s inevitable, but how you bounce back is up to you. You can control that. You can’t control the situation,” Laeno added.

Laeno’s positive attitude is something she can control. Not only has it helped her stay happy, but those closest to her can see how great of an impact her joy brings to her supporters, family and friends, Laeno’s mother said.

Practicing joy, love, and gratitude daily is something Laeno holds herself accountable for. Every day, as part of her routine, she journals along with her Bible study to start her day off in a joyful and appreciative mood.

“It is really important for me to stick to my routines because it starts my day off right and gives me motivation to keep going with the day,” Laeno said.

Journaling and Bible studying give Laeno a moment to embrace gratitude for not only the present but also, the future. She learned to practice her faith from her family and holds it dear to her heart with weekly trips to church.

“She has faith. She knows what God has given to her and thanks him every day,” Linda Laeno, her mother, said.

With such a fast-paced life, it is easy to get lost in the speed. Slowing down and giving thanks as soon as she wakes up keeps her going.

“Her work ethic is nothing but a cherry on top of her faithful heart, as she strives each day to become more connected with her faith and spread love and joy into the world,” Christian Laeno, her father, also added.

Her brother Christian said that she inspires him with how much she takes on. He said she never gives up.

“Nicole’s the type of kid you see only in movies or books where the character checks all of the boxes, in which someone so perfect shouldn’t be realistic,” Christian Laeno said.

Keeping to her routines brings Laeno closer to her family, friends, and faith. Laeno created a safe space in her dorm to show off her vibe and help her stick to her habits.

N-I-C-O-L-E in bright lights shining while hanging over a twin-size bed decorated with fluffy pink blankets, pillows, and a bunny stuffed animal that reminds her of home. Twinkle lights intertwined with decorative vines shine alongside the bed wall, glaring toward her San Diego State gear and journaling books, motivating her every day. She created a safe environment to continue being her most authentic self.

“Bringing my personality here, you’ll definitely see a lot of pink…my dorm just screams me”, Laeno said as she sat in front of her makeup vanity desk decorated with her pink, girly, school gadgets, like her Stanley, AirPods and claw clips.

But, outside of her dorm, the SDSU Dance Team, and Filipino and Vietnamese Clubs, have also provided her with a safe space. Surrounding herself with the right people, regardless of where she is, has always been a priority. .

“I am so happy I am starting to put myself out there more and meet genuine people,” Laeno said. “At the end of the night, I’m like, “Am I proud of the person I was today? If not, let’s do better tomorrow.”

Every pivot of redirection has placed Laeno exactly where she is today. Whether she is in Los Angeles with her family or in San Diego pursuing her education and dance career, she ensures that she stays true to her most authentic self.