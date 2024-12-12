Review: “Kraven the Hunter” goes for the kill

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe has been a bit of a mixed bag, to say the least. From the unexpected success of “Venom” to the disastrous “Morbius” (I know you’re still not sure why that one happened), the SSU has seen its share of highs and lows. Add to “Madame Web” being “the ‘Cats’ of superhero movies” and it’s safe to say expectations for “Kraven the Hunter” were low.

But surprisingly, this R-rated, blood-soaked origin story for the famed Spider-Man anti-hero, directed by J. C. Chandor, manages to claw its way to something more entertaining than almost everyone expected.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson takes on the lead role, bringing the same charisma and physicality (with some seriously superhero-esque abs) he displayed as Quicksilver in “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” As Sergei Kravinoff, a man hardened by his ruthless father Nikolai (played by a scene-stealing Russell Crowe with a thick Russian accent), Taylor-Johnson transforms into Kraven—a brutal, calculated anti-hero with a passion for hunting down bad guys that mirror his own father. And unlike some superheroes who feel untouchable, Kraven’s powers are grounded enough to keep the tension alive. His abilities—enhanced strength, agility, and animalistic instincts—require strategy and stealth, making his violent encounters feel visceral and almost earned. He proves to be “greatest hunter in the world.”

The beginning of this film felt different than previous SSU kick offs. Kraven infiltrates a snow-covered Siberian prison, dispatching enemies in an impressive action sequence and with feral precision. It’s brutal, it’s shocking and it sets the tone for the blood-drenched chaos to come. From a man split in half by a bear trap to knife fights that leave the screen dripping in red, “Kraven the Hunter” doesn’t shy away from its R rating (if you’re squeamish, maybe stick to the PG-13 offerings…).

The film isn’t all carnage, though. It sprinkles in some humor and heart, especially in the relationship between Sergei and his younger half-brother Dmitri (Fred Hechinger).

Dmitri has a talent for impressions, eerily replicating voices with exactness. Dmitri’s arc also explores his struggle with the toxic masculinity instilled by his father, where men must be strong or risk being seen as weak. He becomes a performer, with unexpected musical moments—like lip-syncing to Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times”—hinting at his eventual transformation into Chameleon, another iconic Spider-Man villain. Hechinger’s quirky energy adds levity, a welcomed contrast to Crowe’s performance as their ruthless father to anchor the film’s darker themes.

However, no superhero—or anti-hero—movie is complete without an overwhelming amount of quintessential comic-book characters, and “Kraven” is no exception. The movies occasionally suffered from one too many characters with too little depth.

In addition to Kraven’s arc, we’re introduced to Rhino (Alessandro Nivola), whose gory yet gripping transformation into the iconic villain steals the screen, along with Calypso (Ariana DeBose) and the Foreigner (Christopher Abbott), each with their own mini backstories. While Nivola and DeBose bring flair to their roles, the sheer number of subplots leaves you wanting to know more about each of their journeys. What’s the deal with Kraven’s ominous list, and who’s on it? How did he find Calypso, and is she practicing her grandmother’s spiritual voodoo hinted at earlier? How is the Inspector hypnotizing everyone and why does he keep counting to three?

When the film does lean into its absurdity—like a climactic duel amid a stampede of water buffalo—that’s where it’s at its best. The chaotic fun of watching Kraven literally tear through enemies or fall into the Rhino’s grand deceptions, makes up for some of the script’s cheesier moments. And while the CGI isn’t always top-notch, the fast-paced action keeps things visually engaging.

To no surprise at all, Taylor-Johnson’s charm is undeniable. Whether he’s reflecting on his childhood lion attack and the Voodoo magic (courtesy of young Calypso) that shaped him, or plotting to rescue Dimitri from a kidnapping with DeBose, he’s magnetic on screen.

It’s a little sad Sony announced the end of their Spider-Verse days before Kraven’s release. This film felt like the good kind of breadcrumbs for future projects rather than a standalone origin story. Sure, it may not reach the heights of the MCU’s best, but for fans of gritty, action-packed anti-hero stories, it’s worth a watch.

If you’re looking for an anti-hero worth rooting for, “Kraven the Hunter” is officially out in theaters on Dec. 13.