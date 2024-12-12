San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec

Kyle Mooney talks “Y2K” (and gives shoutout to SDSU)

The writer and director of the film does a college roundtable upon the film’s release
by James Cone, Contributor December 12, 2024
Categories:
(Left to right) Jaeden Martell, Kyle Mooney and Rachel Zegler. Photo Credit: Nicole Rivelli.

As the new A24 disaster comedy “Y2K” arrives in theaters, I got the opportunity to participate in a virtual college press roundtable with Kyle Mooney, the director and co-writer of the film.

Kyle Mooney, born and raised in San Diego, was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2013 to 2022. Prior to that, he was part of a sketch comedy group called Good Neighbor that would upload all their videos to YouTube. Mooney also co-wrote and starred in the 2017 film Brigsby Bear. However, “Y2K” is his feature film directorial debut.

“Y2K” follows two high schoolers on the last night of 1999 at a New Years Eve party, who ultimately find themselves fighting for their lives. I found this movie to be such a blast; it’s definitely worth seeing in theaters with a crowd. 

 

It was also very exciting to get invited to this virtual roundtable. Essentially, it was me representing The Daily Aztec alongside a group of others from various colleges. A representative from A24 was present and would call out when it was everyone’s turn to ask a question. True to my nature, I was super excited and immediately used the hand raise function on Zoom, so I got to ask the first question. 

“Hey, man. So I kind of had a question, because you’re the director of this movie, but also you have a very funny supporting role acting in this movie,” I began to ask. “So I was wondering: is it easier to direct something when you’re acting in it, because you’re like, ‘Oh, there’s something we need to change. I know all the blocking, I can just adjust myself accordingly?’ Or is it harder, because it’s just like, ‘Ugh! Another job I have to worry about doing?’”

“Thanks for the question, James, and go Aztecs! My father is an alum. For me, I always like to have another pair of eyes on me. So for this project, for instance, I had my partner Evan who wrote it with me. And obviously I had our DP and a bunch of crew folks; Bill Pope shot our movie,” Mooney responded. “I think…I would not say it’s easier. I mean I sort of do, to a degree, typically when I’m working on something that I wrote…I direct myself a little bit. Like I’ll try a lot of things out. And I’ve been making videos long enough that I sort of have a pretty specific idea of the way I want my words to sound. I’m always open to direction if there is another director, but generally, I like to have somebody else out there to be like, “That was good. We got it. We feel good.” So, in this version, it was nice…because I had Evan out there to be like, “I think we got something good.” But I like being told what to do, to be honest.”

Y2K” is now in theaters everywhere. As of right now, I have seen it twice. I think it’s hilarious, and would definitely recommend checking it out.

Print this Story