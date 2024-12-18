Five classic movies for the holiday season

The most wonderful time of the year has rolled around once again, and with that some time to recuperate from the stresses of the semester. What better way to do so than curling up on the couch with a fuzzy blanket, a warm mug of hot chocolate and enjoying some heartwarming holiday movies? Whether you like comedy or romance, here are five of the best classics for the holiday season.

“Home Alone” (1990)

If you need a good laugh, “Home Alone” is the perfect place to start. An 8-year-old Macaulay Culkin is the star of this classic holiday film, and it is utterly amusing how he manages to fool adult burglars from robbing his house while the rest of his family is away. Aside from his inventive shenanigans, the movie captures beautiful Christmas decor and a lovely message about the importance of family during the holidays.

“The Polar Express” (2004)

Sure the animation isn’t the best, but if you look past that and enjoy the train ride to the North Pole, you’ll realize it is a must to get into the holiday spirit. Following a protagonist who is skeptical of Santa’s existence, “The Polar Express” takes you back to your adolescence when your biggest issue in life was wondering if Santa was real or not. The characters getting caught in the hustle and bustle of the toy factory play into the world of Santa Claus and it almost makes you want to believe once again.

“Love Actually” (2003)

Taking place across the ocean in London, England, “Love Actually” is one of the ultimate holiday rom-coms featuring a star-studded cast including Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson and Keira Knightley. Intertwining multiple stories of love –romantic and platonic– the movie offers all the Christmas feels and dives into the complex emotions one can face during the holiday season. Plus who can forget the iconic performance of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” at the end of the movie?

“Elf” (2003)

Who doesn’t love Will Ferrell acting like a completely clueless kid? Believing himself to be one of Santa’s elves, he struggles to adapt to basic human life when he arrives in one of the busiest cities in the world, New York. Ferrell embraces the childlike wonder that comes with the Christmas season, taking you back to an adolescent mindset, while also giving you a good laugh.

“How The Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

It would not be Christmas without Dr. Seuss’ “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.” A true classic, who doesn’t love the story of an outcast who hates Christmas, until a little Cindy Lou Who comes around to help him out? The movie brings the perfect amount of humor and Christmas joy, plus serves as an excellent guide to holiday looks thanks to Martha May Whovier’s iconic outfits. The movie fills you with nostalgia and love for the holiday season that it may even cause your heart to grow three sizes.