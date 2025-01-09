Senior Farewell: Mac Pham

Late in my college career, I learned that it’s what you do outside of the classroom that gets the ball rolling.

In my JMS 408 class, I met Huy Huynh, who brought me into the Daily Aztec. And that’s where I met Sumaia Wegner, who brought me into the Asian American Journalist Association. And the next thing I know, I’m now serving as the vice president for San Diego State University’s AAJA chapter.

If I could sum myself up, I’m a Vietnamese believer of the Lord, and I have a passion for sports.

And all four organizations that I found myself in here at SDSU, sum me up.

Asian American Journalism Association – my Vietnamese heritage

Daily Aztec – my passion for writing about sports

KCR – my passion for talking about sports

Challenge – my faith in the Lord

I continued to get involved outside of school campus. I joined The Lead, a small publication that covers basketball and football.

I have enjoyed writing articles of analysis and also managing one of their social media accounts that has over four thousand followers on Twitter.

As I immersed myself into these new roles, I imagined hearing “SHOT BLOCKED, OH PHAM WITH A BLOCK… And Mac Pham… you wanna win…show me!”

And I think to myself, “I just realized I’m much closer to my goals than I originally thought. I love breaking down the game, this is tailor made for me, the only thing is that I don’t get paid to do this.”

Just maybe, The Lead is right there to help me be recognized in a professional sports media outlet.

With some experience from these organizations under my belt, it continued to open doors for me.

As I applied endlessly for internships and went through rounds of interviews, I thought to myself “Am I ever going to land one?”

And I kept hearing in the back of my head, “Falling away in the corner, OHHHHH IT’S GOOD. Struggling all night, he finally gets one to go through!”

I finally landed one earlier this summer. The internship was for the Varsity Sports Show, a small radio show based in Arizona.

I started to build repetitions through the internship in producing audio and video sports news packages. I even had the opportunity to interview one-on-one with a former NFL player and current USD head coach Brandon Moore.

I’ve learned to play in different roles during my time here at SDSU. I’ve came off the bench for the Daily Aztec. Then as the vice president, I’ve been the second scoring option and the right hand man, behind co-presidents Petrina Tran and Christie Yeung. I’ve played as the lead guard, managing social media for The Lead.

It hasn’t always been pretty, trust me. Multiple times I’ve made some poor decisions that has sent me to the bench for DNPs.

I think to myself “Man, I just disappointed some people.”

College has taught me how to be a good teammate. Initially I focused on trying to be the team’s best player. Now I’ve shifted my focus to being the best team player I can possibly be. I want to help the team win.

Most importantly, I’ve learned to build the repetitions to elevate my game. I’ve had the opportunity to write about sports, talk about sports, call a game, manage social media, run an interview on the spot and be in a leadership role.

As I imagine, “Pham drives down the lane… AND ONE,” it’s like finishing an assignment AND doing extra credit.

I didn’t think I could balance being a student while doing an internship, serving as the vice president for AAJA, social media managing, writing for two publications and co-hosting a radio show for a whole semester.

The college experience is chaotic. From the loads of meetings, to drinking coffee more than ever.

I didn’t start any of this until my senior year – in other words, I showed up in the fourth quarter.

I hear: “Jones isolated against Pham… eight to shoot… Pham the drive, push back jumper… PUTS IT IN! Mac Pham with 37 on the road here in game seven and it’s BACK to three!”

I want to see The Lead blossom into something special. I want to see my AAJA teammates achieve their goals.

These would be considered championships for me.

If we were to get these championships, I would cry.

On the spot, I would really cry.

I’m looking to get my AAJA teammates to Seattle next July, for the National AAJA convention. A big opportunity awaits for us to get out there.

I’m 22 years old, I’ll be 23 in May, and honestly, one moment, I think I have to have it all figured out, then the moment I remind myself I’m just 22 and I have a long way to go.

All I want is a chance. And someone to look at me and go, “You can be a nice role player for us.”

The biggest thing I realized is that I have so much to learn in life and I don’t know what I don’t know.

And as I leave SDSU, maybe we didn’t reach our ultimate goal of a championship. That’s life.

But darn it, if we didn’t try Jennifer.

And lastly, I hear, “At point guard, out of San Diego State University, number 12, Mac Pham!”

All Glory to God. Romans 12:6.












