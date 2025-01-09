Senior Farewell: Sofia Gonzalez

It has always been my dream to go to school in Southern California. I am originally from Northern California, born in the Bay Area and raised east of Sacramento. In high school, I dreamed of going to school alongside the beach, living in an area with perfect weather and living in an exciting city. I applied to colleges at least five hours away from home because I wanted to truly be independent. I wanted to put myself out there and force myself to branch out, even if I felt homesick or lonely.

In March of 2021, I got accepted into San Diego State University. I was absolutely elated and was immediately relieved that I got into an in-state school that I truly liked. My dad was so sure that I was going to end up at SDSU that he began researching the school in depth and marveling about how great San Diego was.

Even though I did not admit it, I knew deep down I was going to accept the admission offer. SDSU has a great business school and is located in an amazing city, with great weather year round, and offers a well-rounded college experience. I accepted my offer soon after and counted the days until I moved in.

The night before my move-in day, I could not sleep. I laid awake in bed, staring at the ceiling all night. I was so stressed about moving to a new city where I knew no one. I thought to myself, what if I didn’t make any friends? What if I hated the school and had to transfer? As my family drove me to the airport, the pit in the bottom of my stomach grew bigger.

Luckily, the feeling faded very quickly once I walked into my new dorm and began to socialize with the girls on my floor. I felt truly at home. After a couple weeks, I felt ridiculous that I even felt nervous to move away. I loved SDSU and had absolutely no regrets with my choice.

Before my sophomore year, I was on the hunt for a part-time job, preferably on campus. I randomly got a notification from Canvas about an Account Executive opportunity at The Daily Aztec. It seemed like something that could expand my career skills and help me grow as a person. Although I did not know anything about sales or how a newspaper ran, I applied anyway. The worst that could happen is that they say no. Luckily, I secured an interview for the job and was offered the position!

I was beyond excited to have a job again and to be involved on campus. Slowly but surely, I learned more and more about sales tactics and lead generation, which greatly expanded my skills. Sales is very difficult, but it has made me a more resilient and persistent person.

Six months later, my boss told me that the Advertising Director position opened and he recommended I apply for it. I immediately doubted my abilities and was worried I was not good enough for the job. I spoke to my mom for advice, and she encouraged me to apply. I agreed and was eventually called into an interview.

Deep down, I knew that the worst that could happen is that they don’t choose me and I stay exactly where I was right then. I had the interview and was offered the position soon after.

It has been almost two years since that interview, and I am so grateful to my past self for taking a chance. Sometimes, the person who limits you the most is yourself. When you start doubting your abilities and skills, you lose confidence in what you can achieve.

To the editors and contributors of The Daily Aztec, and my boss Kurt Kroeber, thank you for being some of the kindest people I have ever met. I have had such fun getting to know all of you and learning from you.

To my amazing family, thank you for always encouraging me and pushing me to be the best version of myself. I could never be where I am now without your constant support and unconditional love.

To San Diego State, thank you for being my home for three and a half years. I am so grateful for the amazing college experience I had and all the people I met along the way. I will always hold SDSU in a special place in my heart.

“How lucky am I to have something that makes goodbyes so hard.” –Winnie the Pooh





