“Beatles 64’” allows us to live the arrival of the band to America

In 2024, Disney+ gave Beatlemaniacs the chance to see how Beatlemania started in America, with the “Beatles’ 64” documentary directed by David Tedeschi.

Disney+ has allowed us to look at how the Beatles have made history. In 2021, they released the “Get Back” documentary directed and produced by Peter Jackson. It provided us insight into their creative process over the years, specifically toward their last album “Let It Be” released in 1970.

This film is shot in black and white, as the footage is restored and enhanced with modern technology. The only scenes shot in color are interviews with the band.

By 1964, the Beatles were already a household name in Europe. But they have never been to America, they have a huge market there. Before the Beatles’ arrival to America in February 1964, a tragic and unfortunate event took place that shook and affected all of the United States: former president John F. Kennedy was assassinated in November 1963.

As soon as the Beatles arrived at JFK airport in New York, they were greeted by thousands of fans. The film depicts women screaming for them and fans holding up signs throughout the giant crowd. The first thing the band did after they got off the plane was hold a press conference on their arrival. We see this in the documentary, and we see how the four members play around with the press/media.

Paul McCartney makes an appearance as he shows us around the Beatlemania photo exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum, in New York.

“That’s one of the nice things about this exhibition,” McCartney said “You’re seeing stuff that you’d forgotten or you just hadn’t taken it.”

He also highlighted how The Beatles’ arrival to America came at a time when the country needed motivation as he showed a photo that showed the excitement and anticipation of thousands of fans.

“When we came, America had been in mourning,” McCartney explained. “It was quite shortly after Kennedy being assassinated. Maybe America needed something like the Beatles to lift it out of mourning. And sort of say life goes on.”

Throughout the documentary, we see interviews with fans who were lucky enough to be in the street to see the Beatles arrive as they make their way to the Plaza Hotel. The band was rarely alone, as the police constantly had to provide them with security and the fans surrounded them. Fans wanted to get their hands on anything related to the band, some fans bought towels that were used by the Beatles.

This documentary features more bands than the Beatles. For example, we see members from other iconic and notable bands from the 1960’s: The Miracles And The Ronnetes as they give their perspectives on the Beatles’ arrival to America.

On Feb. 9, 1964 Beatlemania surged in America when the Beatles performed on the Ed Sullivan Show, which had previously featured very popular artists of the time including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Nat King Cole and Stevie Wonder. People were glued to their televisions as they watched the Beatles’ performance of (“She Loves You,” “Please Please Me” and “I Want To Hold Your Hand”). The live studio audience were screaming their love for the Beatles, and a staggering 73 million people tuned in to watch them perform.

As you watch these performances during the documentary, you can’t help but sing along. It feels special watching these performances, like you are there to witness a key musical moment in time. The film allows you to see the Beatles’ creative and musical talent, while also demonstrating the love the fans have for them in every performance. The film almost makes you feel like you’re in the audience.

“Beatles 64” not only gives glimpses of the Beatles through the fans but through the band themselves. Fans get to see scenes of conversations they have during their stay at the hotel and members having fun while being on the train as they prepare for their next performance in the Washington Coliseum.

Any Beatlemaniac or fan of music will enjoy these glimpses of the Beatles’ interactions and chemistry through their journey through America, solidifying them as the quintessential rock and roll band.