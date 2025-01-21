Aztecs’ thoughts on the newly-opened Primos accepting meal plans

Primos Mexican Food is a new restaurant addition to San Diego State University, taking the vacancy where Chipotle used to be in the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union.

According to the Aztec Shop, Primos adds diversities to the on-campus dining options with some of their most liked menu items such as churros, Steak Street Taco and the California Monster Burrito.

Chipotle, a popular dining option among students, closed in December 2023. Many students were upset that they did not accept meal plans. In an email, Aztec Shops said, “Chipotle was invited to participate in the Meal Plan and decided not to participate.”

Being on the meal plan does affect a restaurant’s profit as Aztec Shops wrote, “SDSU Dining collects a portion of Meal Plan sales from our partner venues to cover the costs of administering the campus dining program, including the Meal Plan and other technology.”

Students look forward to Primos as a new place to eat and explore the different menu options.

A first-year student with an undeclared major, Marissa Salvador, said, “I am so excited for Primos, to have another Mexican place on campus that takes meal plan.”

She is most excited about the paleta bars, which are frozen desserts made from fresh fruit, most popularly mango or strawberry.

Diane Lai, a freshman majoring in Journalism, explained the importance of having diverse restaurants that take meal plans.

“If we’re stuck here the whole year we should have access to more options. The menu looks big and I’m excited to try new options,” Lai said.

Zaradonna Avetyan, a freshman majoring in theater arts performance said, “There’s a lot of new things that I’ve never tried before on their menu.”

Like many first-year students, Avetyan feels like she’s eating the same food every day.

“I think that it’s really interesting that we have Halal Shack because I don’t see a lot of Middle Eastern chain restaurants,” Avetyan said.

She noticed a lot of “fried food” on campus and is “excited to have new flavors.”

“While I think Rubio’s is very classic, Primos looks like it has a lot of new flavors and spices to explore,” she said.

SDSU Dining encourages students to give feedback or ask questions regarding on-campus dining by contacting sdsudining@sdsu.edu.