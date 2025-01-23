Review: Squid Game season two teaches a masterclass in recycling plot points yet capturing the attention of its audience

In 2021, the world was gripped once again by the South Korean entertainment industry when director Hwang Dong-Hyuk released Squid Game.

When the show ended after nine episodes fans were left wondering what would be the next step for main character Seong Gi-Hun played by actor Lee Jung-Jae.

Warning: this review contains spoilers for both seasons one and two of Squid Game.

We end season one of Squid Game with its main character, Gi-Hun, winning $45.6 billion and escaping the death games. Gi-Hun intends to use the money to join his daughter in the United States and leave South Korea behind.

With this ending we enter season two with Gi-Hun immediately leaving the airport and deciding he will end the games himself.

With this established, we enter the first episode of seven on a remarkably slow start to the season. The entire first two episodes of the already short season are dedicated to the search for the mysterious island where the games take place. This decision makes the first two episodes action light and world building heavy. We get a focus on the recruiter and his psyche, which initially felt irrelevant as he is a minor character in the first season, but on reflection reveals to be Gi-Hun’s initial hint that this season will flip expectations for the show.

The first recycling we see in the games is the usage of the red light, green light game to set the scene for the players. In both seasons one and two the games start with players not believing the games are dangerous. We then get one player to break the rules and get eliminated. This character’s death freaks out the rest of the players who then try to run but are all eliminated.

On the surface this first game gives major deja vu back to the first season. It ended up subverting my expectations when we saw the guard’s perspective of the game through the eyes of Kang No-Eul played by Park Gyu-Young.

The similarities don’t end there as we learn after the red light, green light. In season one, we learned that player 001 was an orchestrator of the games. In season two, we learn that player 001 is the Frontman.

Just like in season one Gi-Hun becomes allies with 001 and comes to trust them immensely.

This viewing experience, however, differed for the viewer in that we knew from the beginning who the character was, and the show consistently had us questioning their motives.

Beyond the similarities present between the two seasons, Squid Game season two was on its own very entertaining in my opinion. But, after the impressiveness of the first season this second season fell short for me.

I was underwhelmed with the characters and didn’t feel a massive draw to support any of them in the same way I rooted for Kang Sae-Byeok, played by Jung Ho-Yeon in the first season.

Overall, Squid Game season two is good for fans who already love the show and crave more, but I would not recommend picking the show up just for season two.