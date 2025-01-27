The power of music: An outlet for resistance

Music lasts generations and can convey or shift public opinion during moments of uproar. Here is a list of resistance songs showcasing significant moments in time that continue to resonate and move people today.

1.You Don’t Own Me – Lesley Gore (1963)

Lesley Gore’s song, “You Don’t Own Me,” pushed back on traditional stereotypes of heterosexual relationships at the time, aligning with the women’s movement of the 60s. She expresses her desire for autonomy and independence as she sings, “I’m not just one of your many toys. You don’t own me, don’t say I can’t go with other boys, and don’t tell me what to do. Don’t tell me what to say and please, when I go out with you, don’t put me on display ’cause you don’t own me.” Gore challenges the notion that a woman is simply a wife to her husband. Instead, she vocalizes that she can make decisions for herself and asserts her independence. Gore’s lyrics demonstrate a refusal to be owned or changed, implying a disdain for patriarchal notions that have frequently attempted to control women’s lives, choices, and identities. The song has become a symbol of women’s empowerment and, later on, an anthem for the #MeToo movement.

2. I Ain’t Marching Anymore – Phil Ochs (1965)

In 1965, the year Phil Ochs released “I Ain’t Marching Anymore,” the U.S. military forces were intensified in Vietnam, escalating the Vietnam War to prevent the spread of communism. 1965 marked the most rapid U.S. troop increase in Vietnam, from 23,300 the year before to an alarming 184,300. Not only were students across the nation protesting against military intervention in Vietnam, but many musical artists took a stand as well. In his anti-war song, Phil Ochs questions the intent of war and the outcome for young soldiers and civilians living amidst war. He references the U.S.-Mexico war, WWI, and the atomic bomb dropped on Japan. While he doesn’t directly mention the Vietnam War, he sings, “In a war that was bound to end all wars – I must have killed a million men and now they want me back again, but I ain’t marching anymore.” He points out, “It’s always the old to lead us to the wars. It’s always the young to fall,” which is a loud critique of politicians who lead these wars for political gain. The Vietnam War ended with the loss of many lives; 2 million Vietnamese civilians brutally lost their lives, alongside 1.1 million North Vietnamese troops, 250,000 South Vietnamese troops, and nearly 58,000 U.S. troops.

3. Crazy Bald Head – Bob Marley (1976)

Rastafarian locs are a true symbol of Rastafarian identity, a defiance of Western cultural norms. “Baldhead” refers to someone who is not a part of the movement to help the poor, simply put, an outsider of the Rastafari movement. In the song, Bob Marley vocalizes his frustration with the mistreatment of African people in Jamaica by these outsiders. He sings, “Build your penitentiary, we build your schools. Brainwash education to make us the fools. Hate is your reward for our love,” highlighting the systemic oppression that has created a cycle of poverty, particularly through the profitable prison system. He also critiques his oppressors as they use religion to maintain their powerful positions. He sings, “telling us of your God above.” The intertwining of religion and political authority continues to be relevant across various nations today. Ultimately, he sets a clear message for his fellow Africans to rise against their oppressors. Bob Marley had consistently advocated for equality and freedom through his lyrics.

4. Where is the Love – Black Eyed Peas (2003)

The Black Eyed Peas took a strong stance against the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003 with their song, “Where is the Love.” The musical group criticizes the deceitful behavior of the Bush administration that was used to justify the brutal invasion, killing more than half a million Iraqi citizens. Instead of raging useless wars overseas, the group advocates for a focus within, addressing terror and discrimination that has been ignored at home. Their music video focuses on the neglect of poor communities in LA and their lyrics call for finding love in the world amidst a media promoting hate. The Black Eyed Peas sing, “Most of us only care about money-making. Selfishness got us following the wrong direction. Wrong information always shown by the media. Negative images is the main criteria. Infecting the young minds faster than bacteria.”

5. Give us justice – Thee Sacred Souls (2020)

“Give us Justice,” was written in response to the murder of George Floyd that had amassed protests globally in 2020. Many of these protests were met with further brutality and dehumanizing language as a means to justify such violence. The song is a tribute not only to George Floyd, but also to Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and many other black lives lost at the hands of racism. The main singer, Josh Lane, a Black artist, sings “There will be no peace until there is justice. Could’ve been me…Fighting just to live, the shotgun takes my place,” highlighting the systemic discrimination faced by black individuals and the fear instilled by that oppression. In a Facebook post, the band announced that all proceeds from the song would go toward several organizations that promote the freedoms, rights, and well-being of black people.

6. On this land – Saint Levant ft. Sol Band (2024)

“On this land” is the first track on Saint Levant’s album, “Deira.” The album was named after his father’s hotel in Gaza, which has now been destroyed by Israeli forces following the Hammas-led attack on October 7, 2023. Since October 7th, Palestinians have faced increased violence and displacement with the UN reporting over 45,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza. Saint Levant, born and partly raised in Palestine, released his song “On this Land” as a tribute to the resilience and enduring human spirit of the Palestinian people amidst death and destruction brought upon by the ongoing efforts to dispossess them of their Indigenous land. The track opens with Sol Band as they sing, “We will stay here so the pain fades away. We will live here. The melody shall sweeten. My homeland, my homeland, home of pride,” their rendition of ‘Sawfa Nabqa Huna,’ a soundtrack to the Libyan Revolution during the Arab Spring. Saint Levant has become a pivotal voice as he uses his music to bring awareness to those who are not heard. He sings, “I hate that I’m more comfortable in English, but every day I tell myself that it’s a privilege cuz I can talk about the way my people living.”

This is only a few of many, so check out this playlist for more!