San Diego Police and Fire Departments respond to an electrical fire in the San Diego State University Library





The San Diego Police and Fire Departments responded to an electrical fire in the University Library around 11 a.m. on April 16.

According to Edward Dibella, a supervisor at the library circulation desk, a light fixture in the dome area started smoking. Dibella said that after he and a group of supervisors went to inspect the light fixture, it sparked and caught fire.

SDSU sent an evacuation alert via email to students and faculty in both the University and Love libraries, as well as Manchester Hall, advising them to leave their belongings behind and to vacate the buildings.

According to Dibella, someone pulled the fire alarm, and first responders arrived shortly after to assess the situation.

Two email alerts were sent to SDSU students and faculty after the initial evacuation alert, confirming the light fixture as the source of the fire and that the fire is no longer active.

At 11:30 a.m., SDSU announced that those who had evacuated Love Library and Manchester Hall were cleared to reenter the building, and that there is no longer any danger.