Wildfire resources available for SDSU students, faculty and staff

As multiple fires continue to burn across California forcing some communities to evacuate and high temperatures are leaving others without power, San Diego State continues to provide educational, psychological and professional resources to staff, faculty and students.

In an email sent Sept. 10, University President Adela de la Torre and Provost Salvador Hector Ochoa informed the SDSU community of all available resources.

Any SDSU students impacted by natural disasters can contact the Dean of Students office by calling 619-594-5211 or emailing deanofstudents@sdsu.edu.

Students in need of psychological support including individual, group or emergency counseling can contact Counseling and Psychological Services by calling 619-594-5220, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Economic Crisis Response Team (ECRT) is also available with students seeking resources including food, housing and technology. Students in need should email ecrt@mail.sdsu.edu or fill out the ECRT assistance request form.

“As always, SDSU is prepared to help process and address any student need, whether emotional or academic,” the email said. “Do not wait if you need help; we are ready to connect you with those at SDSU who can best support you. In addition to helping you navigate the available resources, we will also help with contacting professors and other on-campus resources.”

The university has designated Outdoor Study Areas throughout campus to provide access to reliable Wifi, and is providing virtual support and remote labs to students.

“The SDSU Library continues to offer Domeside Pickup hours for students, faculty and staff, offered Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and also noon to 2 p.m. Interlibrary Loan, Remote Labs, and also virtual support for research, instruction, and computing remain available, the email said. “The SDSU Imperial Valley Library also continues to offer virtual support.”

For additional help, the San Diego Access and Crisis Line may be reached by calling 1-888-724-7240 and more information about campus support services is available online.

For faculty experiencing power outages, the university has set up classrooms on-campus for those who need a space to deliver their online courses or attend online meetings. Those in need should contact Interim Vice Provost Bill Tong by calling 858-779-4487.

The email also said precaution was encouraged for those living in risk areas and any and all emergency notifications from the university will be sent via SDSU Alert which can be accessed through the SDSU Urgent page.