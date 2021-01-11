Women’s basketball earns first conference win of season, splits series with Nevada

Freshman guard/forward Kim Villalobos looks to drive past the UC Irvine defense during the Aztecs’ 66-55 win over the Anteaters on Dec. 19, 2020 at Viejas Arena.

San Diego State women’s basketball opened up Mountain West Conference play this past weekend, walking away with one win and one loss from a two-game series against the University of Nevada. These were SDSU’s first games after a 17-day delay in competition due to COVID-19 contract tracing protocols.

Game one (Jan. 7)

The Aztecs brought home their first conference win of the season by a score of 59-43 in game one in Reno, Nevada.

Senior guard Téa Adams scored 24 of the Aztecs’ 59 points and played 29 minutes. Junior guard Mercedes Staples scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds, while freshman forward Kim Villalobos also contributed nine points and grabbed six rebounds.

Sophomore forward Mallory Adams played for the first time since her ACL injury last season, scoring four points and four rebounds. SDSU, however, played without junior guard Sophia Ramos, who was inactive due to a recent hand/wrist injury.

With only eight turnovers and 42 rebounds, the Aztecs had the lead from the start, keeping at least a 10-point lead throughout the duration of the game.

SDSU held Nevada to a low score thanks to its zone defense. Both teams applied a full-court press in the first half, but held off during the second.

The Aztecs played at an elevation of over 4,500 feet for the first time in the 2020-21 season.

Game two (Jan. 9)

A toss-up game ended in defeat for the Aztecs in their second game against the Wolfpack. The final score was 66-59.

In a considerably higher-scoring game, the Aztecs held a lead at the end of the first and third quarters, but lost their lead in missed opportunities for 3-pointers in the final minutes of the fourth.

Adams contributed 12 points and two assists. She was caught in foul trouble after being charged with her fourth foul early in the third quarter. The 5-foot-9 guard received her fifth and final foul in the fourth quarter with just 35 seconds to spare.

Villalobos scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds, while Staples secured eight points and nine rebounds.

Nevada’s key player, junior guard Da’Ja Hamilton, scored 10 points in the first quarter alone and 16 points overall.

By the final buzzer, SDSU had 22 personal fouls and Nevada had 17. Most of the fouls from both teams were accumulated in the third quarter.

Although SDSU continued to pressure Nevada with a zone defense, the pivotal components that lost SDSU the game included inbound plays, free throws and turnovers. SDSU made 53% of its free throws, making seven out of 19 attempts. Conversely, Nevada made 84% of their free throws, making 21 out of 25 attempts.