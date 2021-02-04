Aztecs get swept in first match in 14 months

Sophomore outside hitter Victoria O’Sullivan spikes the ball in the Aztecs’ 3-1 loss to UNLV on Oct. 3, 2019 at Peterson Gym.

San Diego State volleyball, who played its first match in 439 days, got swept tonight against UNLV at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

The Aztecs lost all three sets, 22-25, 25-21 and 25-10, enroute to receiving its first loss of the Mountain West Conference season.

Despite taking early leads of 6-1 and 8-2 in the first set, SDSU (0-1 MWC) could not find any rhythm after that, playing behind for most of the match.

The first and second sets showed back-and-forth scoring before UNLV (1-0 MWC) took control in the third and final set.

Junior outside hitter Victoria O’Sullivan had a match-high 11 kills on 29 attempts, good for a .310 hitting percentage.

As a team, SDSU had a .115 hitting percentage compared to UNLV’s .327.

Three of the four Aztec newcomers saw the floor in junior defensive specialist/libero Brooklyn Hill, freshman setter Kennedy Feuerborn and freshman outside hitter Heipua Tautua’a.

Both Feuerborn and Tautua’a started for Brent Hilliard’s first starting lineup as an Aztec head coach.

Tautua’a was second in kills and digs with six spikes and had eight bumps defensively in her first college match.

The 6-foot-3 setter had four kills, six assists and a block in her collegiate debut.

Hill, the transfer from Penn State, was third in kills with six.

Senior defensive specialist/libero Lauren Lee, who was SDSU’s libero, led the Aztecs with nine digs.

Both the Aztecs and Rebels will return to Cox Pavilion tomorrow for a 6:30 p.m. opening serve.