Why are Jewish students not given the same consideration as Christian students during holiday season?





The final stretch of the semester is the most difficult and demanding time of the year. Students have to face the struggle of studying for finals, but Jewish students are faced with the additional problem of not being with family for almost half the days of Hanukkah.

Jewish students should be taken into consideration when finals schedules are prepared. There should be equal time given for Jewish students to be able to travel back home and spend the holiday with their family. Instead of having the ability to see relatives, light the menorah and open presents, these students are stressing over finals.

Hanukkah is a holiday many enjoy — the chance to eat delicious traditional foods with one’s family and celebrate. Many other traditions are practiced the first night of Hanukkah. There is a special dreidel game families play with money or chocolate coins. Before the game is complete, there is often an intermission to light the menorah. Then families sing songs as they remember the miracles of the past.

Christianity is mainstreamed in schools regardless of the supposed separation of church and state. The holiday schedule is catered to Christian students and faculty. Schools mask this by naming the break holiday break, when it may as well be named Christmas break instead.

Special moments with loved ones are often set aside to focus on school work. Having the ability to travel back home for the holidays is something many Jewish students would appreciate. Christian students are taken into consideration during the holiday season. Students have the ability to be home for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. But most Jewish students can’t be home for the first night of Hanukkah. Why are Jewish students not given the same consideration? There should be an equal schedule to accommodate the Jewish students and give them an opportunity to spend time with their loved ones as well.

Shalom and happy holidays!