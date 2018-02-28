San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

Annual Aztec Dance Marathon sends students grooving for a good cause

Aztec Dance Marathon members Nick Milsner and Graham McKay got the night of dancing started.

by Alby Sanchez and Weicheng Han
February 28, 2018

San Diego State students threw down their best dance moves and cash for a worthy cause at the annual Aztec Dance Marathon on Feb. 23. The goal of the event is to raise money and awareness for the many children battling life-threatening illnesses and injuries at Rady’s Children’s Hospital. The 2016 event raised $84,140.68 for the hospital, and this year, the Aztec Dance Marathon raised a total of $243,206.54.

Sydney Navarro, Ashley Bakhadj and Michael Glassman kept the energy alive at the Aztec Dance Marathon.

