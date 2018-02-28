Annual Aztec Dance Marathon sends students grooving for a good cause
February 28, 2018
San Diego State students threw down their best dance moves and cash for a worthy cause at the annual Aztec Dance Marathon on Feb. 23. The goal of the event is to raise money and awareness for the many children battling life-threatening illnesses and injuries at Rady’s Children’s Hospital. The 2016 event raised $84,140.68 for the hospital, and this year, the Aztec Dance Marathon raised a total of $243,206.54.
