Annual Aztec Dance Marathon sends students grooving for a good cause

San Diego State students threw down their best dance moves and cash for a worthy cause at the annual Aztec Dance Marathon on Feb. 23. The goal of the event is to raise money and awareness for the many children battling life-threatening illnesses and injuries at Rady’s Children’s Hospital. The 2016 event raised $84,140.68 for the hospital, and this year, the Aztec Dance Marathon raised a total of $243,206.54.

Slideshow • 5 Photos Sydney Navarro, Ashley Bakhadj and Michael Glassman kept the energy alive at the Aztec Dance Marathon.