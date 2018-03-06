Students discuss overturning prior marijuana convictions

Mirella Lopez, Joe Kendall, Amal Younis

The law on Marijuana is starting to take effect, stores were able to begin selling recreational marijuana starting Jan. 1 2018. This brought attention to the other pieces of the law including allowing people to overturn their prior convictions, creating mixed feelings on campus.