The Daily Aztec Does: The Show
Cami Buckman, Joe Kendall, Mirella Lopez
March 28, 2018
Basketball season may be over, but The Show lives on. Watch Cami Buckman go inside SDSU’s famous student section in the long-awaited third episode of “The Daily Aztec Does: The Show.”
