Hockey unleashes goal parade during 13-4 victory over San Diego

Center Aaron Mayer (left) prepares for a face off during the Aztecs 13-4 victory over San Diego on Oct. 12 at the Joan Kroc Center.

San Diego State hockey crushed the University of San Diego, 13-4, in the team’s home opener on Friday night at the Joan Kroc Center.

The win was the first of the season for the Aztecs, who improved to a record of 1-2.

Left winger Patrick Miller said getting the win was a great way to start off the home schedule.

“It feels amazing, hopefully it is the first of many,” Miller said. “It’s always good playing at home, happy with the turnout we got. We always play better when there are some butts in the stand.”

The game started quickly for SDSU, after winger Isaac Miller snuck the puck past the net during the game’s fourth minute.

Trouble loomed later in the first period after Mason Cook was penalized for slashing, but the Aztecs rallied behind senior center Aaron Mayer and Patrick Miller to quickly get not one, but two shorthanded goals.

The combination of Mayer and Patrick Miller proved effective, and the Aztecs led 5-1 by the end of the first period.

The goals kept piling on, and by the end of the second period, the score was 10-4 in favor of SDSU.

Right winger Derian Theberge had three goals, and said he enjoyed playing on the right side of a blowout victory.

“It was awesome,” Theberge said. “It was so fun, I was really lucky to be playing with Patrick and Aaron”

The game slowed down during the third period, but the Aztecs were able to extend their lead to nine.

Head coach Phil Bateman said the team will be able to build on such a large victory.

“Every game we’re playing catch up,” Bateman said. “We’ve got to get the timing, we’ve got to get the game conditioning, and no matter what the opponent is, we’ve gotta get up to speed.”