Crews to close Aztec Circle Drive again to make repairs to pipe that caused sinkhole

The sinkhole that appeared on campus Tuesday night has been attributed to a storm drain collapse along Aztec Circle Drive, according to an April 24 campus-wide email from San Diego State Facilities Services and Parking and Transportation Services.

The road was temporarily shut down and reopened after steel plates were installed to cover the hole. However, the email said the road will close again beginning at 6 a.m. on April 26 for additional repairs.

The additional closure is to ensure campus safety and repair an emergency stormwater pipe. The email said the road will be closed for an indefinite amount of time, but the repair is expected to be completed by next week.

Alternate routes will be available during the closure. Pedestrian access will be rerouted through Engineering and Interdisciplinary Sciences Complex parking lot and skateboard and scooter users are encouraged to use the same path. All parking areas around the closure will remain accessible and open.

General questions can be directed to Facilities Services at (619) 594-4754.