Three SDSU fraternities land on interim suspension

Three SDSU fraternities were placed on interim suspension for alcohol-related events.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Sigma Phi Epsilon, Delta Upsilon and Phi Kappa Psi were placed on interim suspension in late August for alcohol-related incidents.

All three suspensions were issued during the first week of school, Director of Student Life & Leadership Caryl Montero-Adams said in an email response. Sigma Phi Epsilon and Delta Upsilon were placed on interim suspension on Tuesday, Aug. 27 and Phi Kappa Psi was disciplined on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The incidents are alleged to have happened at social events that resulted in students needing to be transported to the hospital. Montero-Adams said the interim suspensions are a result of alcohol-related events.

Limited details were released because all three cases are currently under investigation, but the issues are currently being addressed within the organizations. The national chapter of Delta Upsilon declined to comment, while the national chapters of Sigma Phi Epsilon and Phi Kappa Psi both said they are working with the university on the investigation.

Sigma Phi Epsilon was placed on interim suspension less than a year ago during the Fall 2018 term after an incident on Halloween that put a student at risk.

Montero-Adams said Sigma Phi Epsilon was found to be in violation of university policy after the ensuing investigation and was suspended until December 2019.

In March 2018, the Interfraternity Council placed a social moratorium, or party ban, on all of its chapters. The goal was .to force fraternities to reflect on their behavior in light of the removal of Greek life altogether on other college campuses.

As part of the social moratorium, events oriented around topics such as toxic masculinity, alcohol and drugs, hazing prevention and being a good neighbor were implemented to deal with the issues associated with fraternities on campus. The ban was lifted in October 2018.

This story was updated at 2:40 p.m. on Sept. 11 with comments from the national chapters of Sigma Phi Epsilon, Delta Upsilon and Phi Kappa Psi.

