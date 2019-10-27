SDSU community weighs in on vaping epidemic

Angela Kurysh and Camryn McCrary

October 27, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Since hitting market, electronic cigarette vaping has sickened over 1,000 in the United States and killed over 30.

SDSU has a strict ban on all smoking campus-wide.

Is this ban enough to keep the SDSU community from smoking?

Print Friendly, PDF & Email