Transfer guard Taylor Kalmer brings winning experience to the Mesa

Aztecs senior guard Taylor Kalmer looks to drive into the paint during SDSU's exhibition against Regina on Oct. 27 at Viejas Arena.

This offseason, San Diego State women’s basketball welcomed the transfer of senior guard Taylor Kalmer.

Kalmer joins the Aztecs after three years at Oregon State.

She redshirted last season, but posted six points and averaged 17.7 minutes per game in the 2017-18 season as a junior for the Beavers.

The Arizona native said she decided to play for SDSU because of the culture and the opportunity to be closer to home.

“I was looking to be closer to family,” Kalmer said. “Previously (SDSU) recruited me so I was already familiar with the program. I was looking to play in a new basketball system and fell in love with it here.”

Kalmer said she’s excited to be a part of the Aztecs and looks forward to helping her teammates succeed.

“I want to help us win in any way I can,” Kalmer said. “Wherever coach needs me to go, that’s what I’m looking to do.”

Head coach Stacie Terry said Kalmer will help the team understand what a championship mentality is like – after Kalmer’s team went to the Final Four in 2016.

“She was a part of (Oregon State’s) winning tradition,” Terry said. “She’s taken a piece of that and shown us what it’s like and how we need to mimic what they did as a program.”

When it’s gametime you can expect Kalmer to be the most serious player on the court.

Her level of intensity is what separates herself from everyone else.

Whether it’s playing against the No. 1 team in the country or simply shooting around in practice, Kalmer doesn’t let her guard down for anyone.

She exemplifies what it means to be a grizzled veteran.

Compare her to someone like Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley.

Beverley is someone who is going to do everything in their position to disrupt and get under your skin.

For Kalmer, it’s like this alter ego comes out during games where she plays with a chip on her shoulder.

Kalmer said she has always had the desire to compete.

“I love competing with myself and trying to beat the yesterday version of me,” Kalmer said. “That drives me a lot. Everything I do is a competition to me.”

The one thing Aztec fans should be looking forward to seeing from Kalmer is her versatility to be dangerous in many different ways.

“I like to work hard in whatever category that may be,” Kalmer said. “Offensively or defensively, I’ll do anything that is needed at the time.”

Kalmer said she appreciates the tight bond of everyone on the team and how smooth they made her transition.

“Teams are built on and off the court,” Kalmer said. “The closer you are the better the team performs every day.”

Cristian Alvarez is a senior studying journalism. Follow him on Twitter @AlvarezTheViper.