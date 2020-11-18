Women’s basketball releases updated 2020-21 season schedule

Then-junior guard Téa Adams signals a play to her teammates during the Aztecs’ 55-45 win over Cal State Fullerton on Nov. 17, 2019 at Viejas Arena.

San Diego State announced its schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 season on Nov. 18, and in a year as strange as this one, it’s no surprise the upcoming season will differ from the norm.

The 2020-21 Mountain West campaign will run four weeks shorter than usual, totaling up to 10 series. Each team will have five series on their home court and five on the road.

Over the span of a week, teams will face off against one another in a short, two-game series with one day of rest between each matchup.

SDSU will tip-off its season with non-conference action. The Aztecs will partake in the South Point Thanksgiving Classic beginning on Nov. 27 against Lamar University in Las Vegas. The Scarlet and Black will play again Nov. 29 against the University of Washington to finish up the tournament.

Non-conference play will continue at home on Dec. 2 in a matchup against California Baptist University.

SDSU will then travel west to take on crosstown-rival USD on Dec. 5.

The modified conference schedule will begin on Dec. 8, with the Aztecs taking on Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colo. They will play the Rams again on Dec. 10 to end the series.

SDSU will return home to host three non-conference games over the next three weeks. The Aztecs will take on Saint Katherine (Dec. 13), UC Irvine (Dec. 19) and Cal Poly (Dec. 21).

SDSU will resume conference play against UNLV on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2. The following week the Aztecs head to Reno, trading the Rebels for the Wolf Pack in another California versus Nevada competition.

The next two series will take place on the Aztecs’ home court. SDSU will host a series against Utah State (Jan. 14 and Jan. 16) and Air Force (Jan. 22 and Jan. 24) at Viejas Arena.

These series will be the only two-week consecutive at-home matchups.

January play will conclude when the Aztecs face Wyoming on Jan. 28 and 30. The team will kick off February with a series against New Mexico at Viejas (Feb. 3 and Feb. 5).

The next two weeks will include a trip to San José State to take on the Spartans (Feb. 18 and Feb. 20) and a home series versus Boise State (Feb. 24 and Feb. 26).

The women’s basketball Mountain West Championships will occur at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on March 7-10.