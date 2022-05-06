Softball sweeps San Jose State in dominant fashion

Maggie Balint has been dominant all season for SDSU, and she dazzled once again, striking out seven Spartans five strong innings in game one of the series.

After a well fought victory against UC San Diego this past Wednesday, San Diego State softball swept San Jose State after scoring twenty five runs in three games.

Game One: SDSU 7, SJSU 1

Senior Taylor Adams went 3-for-3 for the Aztecs, who out hit the Spartans 12-5 in the first game of the series.

The Scarlet and Black came out swinging to start the game, loading the bases and scoring their first run off a single to left by freshman AJ Murphy

San Diego State’s offense was dominant in the third inning as well, getting contributions from Adams, senior Alexa Schultz, freshman Makena Brocki and sophomore Macey Keester. The Aztecs furthered their lead with four runs on four hits, an error and a walk, making the score 5-0.

The Spartans’ offense was only able to chip one run off senior pitcher Maggie Balint in the bottom of the third. A two-out single by sophomore Ashley Rico brought home senior Alyssa Graham, who was called safe off an obstruction at the plate ruling, cutting the Aztecs’ lead to four.

The Aztecs had no problem responding to SJSU’s run as Adams started the fourth inning with a walk and stole second. Senior Danielle Romanello got Adams home on a double and Murphy brought in the final run for the Aztecs with a single, increasing their lead to 7-1

Balint dominated the first five innings, allowing only one unearned run while striking out seven batters. Freshman Dee Dee Hernadez relieved Balint in the sixth inning, striking out two and remained scoreless for two innings.

Game Two: SDSU 10, SJSU 2

The Aztecs run-ruled the Spartans in their second match of the weekend, out hitting them 10-4.

San Diego State got momentum in the first inning when freshman AJ Murphy brought home two runners off a single.

The Spartans were able to respond to the Aztecs’ fast start, scoring two runs in the bottom of the second on a double by sophomore Malia Luna

Keester drew a walk to begin the third, stole second and was brought home on a triple by freshman Bella Espinoza.

Schultz got an RBI in the fourth sending Adams home, adding to the Scarlet and Blacks’ lead 7-2

The Aztecs loaded the bases in the fifth inning with Adams, Espinoza, and Romanello each knocking in runs to increase their lead to 10-2 and taking complete control of the game.

Adams and Murphy lead the Scarlet and Black’s offense combining for seven RBI’s. Adams went 6-for-6 after this matchup with four RBI’s.

Game Three: SDSU 8, SJSU 3

The Aztecs completed the series sweep against the Spartans, out hitting them 14-7.

Sophomore Mac Barbara got the momentum going with a lead off homer in the first inning — collecting her fourteenth homer of the season.

Barbara showed up again in the second inning with a two out double scoring Brocki to make it 2-0

Romanello increased the Aztecs lead to three after she collected an RBI in the third knocking in Schultz.

Barbara drove in her third run of the game in the fourth inning. Sophomore Jillian Celis followed with a sacrifice grounder scoring Espinoza, putting the Aztecs up 5-0.

San Jose State was finally able to get on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth with a two-out triple by senior Jenessa Ullegue scoring freshman Jules Ronquillo and making the score 5-1 heading into the final inning.

Brocki and the Aztecs offense answered back the following inning with a bases-loaded double that gave SDSU a 8-1 lead.

The Spartans put up a fight in the bottom of the seventh after loading the bases with three singles off Dee Dee Hernandez, but Hernandez was able to get out of the jam striking out the next two batters and getting some help from her infield for the final out.