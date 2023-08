Mi primer año de universidad como primera generación en mi ‘Casa lejos de Casa’

Abigail Segoviano (she/her/hers) joined this year as a writer for the Daily Aztecs. She is a first-year journalism student from Richmond in the Bay Area. This is Abigail's first time writing for an actual paper; by being in The Daily Aztec, she hopes to improve her writing skills. She wants to branch out as a journalist and find out what area she wants to focus on the most. Abigail is currently covering for the sports section and is hoping to get involved in the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. In her free time, she enjoys reading, watching basketball (especially her favorite team, the Golden State Warriors), playing basketball, and listening to music.